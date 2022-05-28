TEWKSBURY — On Friday, May 27, 2022, local Tewksbury Memorial High School student Mollie Jean Steinhoff will release her first professionally recorded, original music single.
The production of this song was the result of her recent TMHS senior project assignment.
Senior Project is an off-campus assignment that replaces the 4th quarter of traditional classes for qualifying TMHS seniors.
This “out of the box” and out of the classroom project provides students with the opportunity to utilize and apply 21st century skills to real world settings.
Steinhoff’s inspiration for the song was from spending time with her closest friends, talking about boys and future plans while gazing at the night’s stars.
After writing the song, Steinhoff then added her own original guitar track.
The daunting task of writing an original song was almost second nature to Steinhoff, as music has been a part of her life since childhood.
As a young girl, she enjoyed singing while her grandfather would accompany her on his guitar. After his passing, Steinhoff was inspired to follow in her grandfather’s footsteps by learning to play the guitar herself.
The recent pandemic allowed her to further devote time to her music, discovering a real passion for not only playing music, but songwriting as well.
With the help of Nate Leavitt and Elias Cardoso, who played back up instruments on the single, Steinhoff’s song was recorded, produced and mixed at Onset School of Music in Wakefield, making her dream of a career in music one step closer to a reality.
The song “Forever Stargazing” will be released on Friday, May 27 on all digital music streaming services, including iTunes and Spotify.
Inspired by multiple genres of music, such as country, pop, and classic rock, Steinhoff has created her own personal, yet relatable, voice in the music industry with the release of this song.
As for the future, Steinhoff plans to attend Northern Vermont University in the fall with a major in Music Business and Industry.
With hard work, talent and motivation on her side, Steinhoff is sure to reach her goals and be among the “stars” of the music industry in the very near future.
For links to purchase her song and merchandise that will support her future career in music, visit her website www.molliejeanmusic.com.
