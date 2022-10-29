TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Oct. 17, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall to discuss permit approval and hear good news for coffee lovers.
Town Planner Alexandra Lowder updated the board on several ongoing community projects. Italian bakery La Vita Dolce, located at the former Santander Bank space at 1866 Main St., is still waiting to announce an opening date amid buildout and equipment delays.
Brelundi, an Italian kitchen moving into the former Mirabella’s Bakery at 836 Main St., recently submitted plans to the town for health department revisions but has suffered delays in dealing with their architectural firm.
The former Nissan dealership at 623 Main St. is being redeveloped into a “green” and electric vehicle dealership by Eco Auto; the building has been vacant for several years. Eco Auto plans to open in early 2023, having completed demolition and chemical mediation.
Finally, the new Starbucks at 1800 Main St. is expected to open in late October.
Lowder also reported that the Planning Board has been invited to join the select board on Nov. 15 to discuss the town’s 2022-2026 Housing Production Plan. The board also voted to make occupancy approval by the building commissioner contingent on receipt of as-builts.
The board reviewed a special permit application for 662 Clark Road. Owner Aram Arakelian explained that his tenants had built a mezzanine on the property without approval, which he spent $10,000 to tear down. Arakelian is seeking to take on a renter who wants to store and ship imported countertops; shipments will arrive once a month and deliveries will occur three times a week.
One abutter said that another company on the property was excessively loud in the early morning hours and raised concerns that the new business would bring more noise and trucks. Arakelian said that deliveries would take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.
The board codified these times into the special permit and approved the application.
The board reviewed a special permit application from chemical products company Univar Solutions at 400 Main St. The company is seeking to replace an existing security fence with an eight-foot chain-link fence with privacy slats and one foot of barbed wire, with a 30 foot roll-up gate.
Because Wamesit Lanes recently purchased the adjacent abandoned railroad property, Univar is seeking to reestablish its property line. Frank Colantuonio of Tewksbury Florist and Greenery appeared to ensure his property’s fence would not be touched, and Donny MacLaren of Wamesit Lanes said that Colantuonio’s fence would not be affected.
The board approved the permit.
The board reviewed a sign special permit application from Ronnie’s Car Care Center at 663 Main St., the former Meineke. The company sought to replace the existing manual readerboard sign with a 10 square foot digital sign on the existing structure to display automatically changing messages. With the condition that the sign display the property’s address, the board approved the permit.
The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 31, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
