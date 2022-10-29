Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Plan­ning Board met on Oct. 17, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall to discuss permit approval and hear good news for coffee lovers.

Town Planner Alexandra Lowder updated the board on several ongoing community projects. Italian bakery La Vita Dolce, lo­cated at the former San­tander Bank space at 1866 Main St., is still waiting to announce an opening date amid buildout and equipment delays.

Brelundi, an Italian kit­chen moving into the former Mirabella’s Bakery at 836 Main St., recently submitted plans to the town for health department revisions but has suf­fered delays in dealing with their architectural firm.

The former Nissan dealership at 623 Main St. is being redeveloped into a “green” and electric vehicle dealership by Eco Auto; the building has been vacant for several years. Eco Auto plans to open in early 2023, having completed demolition and chemical mediation.

Finally, the new Star­bucks at 1800 Main St. is expected to open in late Oc­tober.

Lowder also reported that the Planning Board has been invited to join the select board on Nov. 15 to discuss the town’s 2022-2026 Housing Production Plan. The board also vo­ted to make occupancy ap­proval by the building commissioner contingent on receipt of as-builts.

The board reviewed a special permit application for 662 Clark Road. Owner Aram Arakelian explained that his tenants had built a mezzanine on the property without approval, which he spent $10,000 to tear down. Arakelian is seeking to take on a renter who wants to store and ship imported countertops; shipments will arrive once a month and deliveries will occur three times a week.

One abutter said that an­other company on the property was excessively loud in the early morning hours and raised concerns that the new business would bring more noise and trucks. Arakelian said that deliveries would take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.

The board codified these times into the special permit and approved the ap­plication.

The board reviewed a special permit application from chemical products company Univar Solutions at 400 Main St. The company is seeking to replace an existing security fence with an eight-foot chain-link fence with privacy slats and one foot of barb­ed wire, with a 30 foot roll-up gate.

Because Wamesit Lanes recently purchased the ad­jacent abandoned railroad property, Univar is seeking to reestablish its property line. Frank Co­lantuonio of Tewksbury Florist and Greenery ap­peared to ensure his property’s fence would not be touched, and Donny Mac­Laren of Wamesit Lanes said that Colantuonio’s fence would not be affected.

The board approved the permit.

The board reviewed a sign special permit application from Ronnie’s Car Care Center at 663 Main St., the former Meineke. The company sought to replace the existing manual readerboard sign with a 10 square foot digital sign on the existing structure to display automatically changing messages. With the condition that the sign display the property’s ad­dress, the board approved the permit.

The next meeting is sche­­­­­duled for Oct. 31, 2022. Re­sidents may find previously recorded meet­­­ings at youtube.com/Tewks­bury­­TV. The meeting may be view­ed on Com­cast channel 99 and Veri­zon channel 33 or at­tend in person at town hall.

