TEWKSBURY — Residents all know of those traffic intersections that are a little uncomfortable. Every community has them, and Tewksbury is no exception. The Gallant family, of Kendall Road, knows all too well about the importance of observing stop signs, and has a cautionary tale to tell to remind everyone to be a little extra careful as we ease back in to our post-COVID driving lives.
Recently, during a routine outing to Donna’s Donuts for coffee, oldest daughter Emma, took her dog, Molly, along for the ride. Now, Molly doesn’t drink coffee, but she sure enjoys riding in the car, according to Gallant.
With the mission of supporting local business accomplished, Gallant took her regular route home, following Livingston Street from Main Street, approaching the fork in the road at Pinnacle Street. Just over the railroad tracks, a stop sign is in place for drivers coming from Pinnacle onto Livingston Street.
It is a heavily traversed route that drivers use to cut from Route 93 into Tewksbury and Wilmington. The day was rainy, and a young male driver missed the sign and ran right into Gallant, damaging the front end of her vehicle.
According to Gallant, she was not badly hurt and neither was the other driver, but she became very nervous smelling the smoky rubber from the tires and was afraid there would be a fire, or worse. Gallant moved quickly to get Molly out of the back seat of the car.
The dog did not appear injured but was understandably distressed and did what animals do; she bolted out of the car, leash dragging, heading down the railroad tracks. Gallant was panicked.
Fortunately, parents Brian and Lori Gallant were working from home that day, a “silver-lining of COVID” they said. When the Gallants arrived on scene, people were already inquiring about the wellbeing of Emma, the other driver, and then fanned out to find Molly.
The neighbor at the house at the intersection happened to be outside with her dog at the time and after sharing her name as a witness, joined in the search along the railroad tracks and into the adjoining woods.
Another neighbor who recognized Gallant as she was driving by, pulled over with her friend and jumped out of their car to also search for the dog. Tewksbury Police, once on scene, immediately dispatched Animal Control for assistance.
Tewksbury/Billerica ACO Ashley Chmiel drove directly to the area to aid in the search for the canine. With rain steadily falling, mother Lori Gallant walked back to her the house on Kendall Road, hoping the dog would find her way home as animals often do.
Additional neighbors joined in the search as soon as they learned what happened, said Gallant. Miraculously, moments after arriving home, the telephone rang. It was Shawsheen Animal Hospital. A man and woman who live near the Tewksbury Cemetery on East Street were able to coax Molly into their yard with a dog biscuit and called the animal hospital, thanks to her dog tags.
As it turns out, the couple are veterinarians themselves. ACO Chmiel contacted Gallant and offered to retrieve the dog. Fortunately, according to Gallant, the dog only sustained some muscle strain. The Gallants are grateful for the quick response of Chmiel and the kindness of strangers.
“We are so fortunate to have thoughtful neighbors and friends who know that our canine friends who cannot speak for themselves need our protection,” said Lori Gallant, who also strongly advocates for pets to have identification.
Two days after the accident, Gallant was on the same road and avoided another car that failed to stop at the same sign. Gallant will be communicating with town engineers to discuss the safety of the intersection to see if improvements can be made.
Gallant reports that Molly the dog has not been deterred from car rides and is happy to still go for trips to the donut shop.
