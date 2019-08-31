WILMINGTON — At last week’s Community Market, Seafood Express Co. was one of the vendors present, making its season debut.
Based out of Wilmington, Seafood Express is operated by a fifth-generation seafood family. Items included on their menu include Fresh Wild King Alaskan Salmon, Fresh local Haddock Fillets, Fresh North Atlantic Swordfish Steaks, Dry Deep Sea Scallops from New Bedford, Homemade Clam Chowder and Lobster Bisque, Maryland Crab Cakes, Gourmet Stuffed Clams, Wild Pink Gulf Shrimp and others.
In addition to the Tewksbury Community Market, Seafood Express also attends several other summer markets in the area. These include the Marblehead Farmers Market (Saturdays through Oct. 12), North Reading Farmers Market (Wednesdays through Aug. 28), and Wilmington Summer Farmers Market (Sundays through Oct. 13).
Additionally, Seafood Express will be attending the Chelmsford Winter Farmers Market this winter, which will run on Saturdays from Nov. 2 through Feb. 29. Although not at this past week’s market, Seafood Express will be at the next one on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
If interested in pre-ordering food for pickup at any of the markets, Seafood Express offers a 10 percent discount. Visit their website, https://seafoodex.com/pages/farmers-markets for information on how to pre-order.
In addition to shopping them at the local markets, Seafood Express also offers free delivery to the towns of Marblehead, Wilmington, North Reading, Tewksbury, and Billerica between the months of November 2019 to May 2020.
To learn more about Seafood Express or to place an order, visit their website, https://seafoodex.com, their Facebook page, Seafood Express, or call 978-267-7329.
The Tewksbury Community Market is held in front of the Tewksbury Public Library every Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. To learn more about the market, as well as receive updates as to what vendors will be in attendance in the coming weeks, visit their Facebook page: Tewksbury Community Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.