TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Nov. 28, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Jim Duffy was absent.
Town Planner Alex Lowder delivered several updates to the board and community. Residents are invited to participate in a survey from the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments as part of the Envision 2050 Long-Range Regional Transportation Plan, a 25-year plan that is used to identify transportation issues in the region and address them through federal funding.
The survey is available on the town website, and asks residents to identify what modes of transportation they use throughout town and where they see room for improvement.
Lowder also proposed a solution to allow commercial units, such as those in mixed-use developments, to be converted into residential units that would be designated as affordable in perpetuity, approved through a special permitting process. The potential bylaw change would seek to reduce the number of vacant properties in town and address the statewide housing crisis.
The board members thought such an idea may be appropriate for resident consideration at a future Town Meeting.
The board reviewed a sign special permit application for Tree House Brewing Co. at 1880 Main St. & 85 Livingston St. The company sought 18 approvals for signs, sculptures, and building logos, including two bronze beer can statues at the building’s main entrance and a 17-foot overhead entrance sign that board members deemed to be “too ‘Jurassic Park’” for their tastes.
The application also included several mockups of the company’s brown and gold logo and motto, “Live Well, Drink Fresh.” The company also plans to remove the electronic portion of the existing Main Street signboard.
The overhead entrance sign on Livingston Street drew ire from several board members, who felt it would be a visual burden on the residents of the senior apartments at Eagles Landing next door.
Member Vinny Fratalia said that he went out and spoke to several residents of the complex who claimed they had no notice of the proposal, and asked if abutters had been notified.
Chair Steve Johnson reminded Fratalia that the board just recently discussed the abutter notification process and he wouldn’t allow a rehashing of it; all abutters were notified by mailings sent through the community development office, with postage paid for by the company.
Eagle Drive resident George Taylor raised concerns over lighting of the signs and site; Lowder explained that lights will be off overnight when the brewery is closed.
Dick Cuoco of Emerald Court asked if the golf course would be advertised on signage. Tree House representatives said that signs would include the words “pro shop” but as facilities usage has not been totally decided yet, they had not determined that the words “golf course” will appear.
Johnson accused the company of “dancing around the question… you don’t intend to put it out there that there’s a golf course there,” he said. “At no point there’s anything that gives anyone an indication that there’s a golf course on this property.”
The representatives emphasized that the course will be run on an online tee time reservation system and could not accommodate walk-ins, and wanted to focus on emphasizing the Tree House branding. With limited support for the overhead entrance sign, the company proposed instead a 12-foot single pillar sign. The board approved the sign requests.
The board conducted a site plan review for Wamesit Lanes at 434 Main St., with Cuoco appearing on behalf of the company. Wamesit Lanes is seeking to add 44 employee spaces to the back of the property and requested a variance for a 20-foot entrance after it was determined that the DPW’s preferred width of 24 feet would encroach on wetlands.
The board approved waivers and the variance and requested a bike rack be added.
The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 12, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.