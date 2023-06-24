TEWKSBURY — A press release was issued by the Central Massachusetts Mosquito Control Project. It was received by the Tewksbury Health Department on May 22, 2023.
There are 11 regional divisions in the initiative, with Tewksbury being in the Central Massachusetts Division.
The Central Massachusetts Division is overseen by Chairperson Richard Day alongside Dean Mazzarella, Paul Mazzuchelli, Pablo Noguera, and Sam R. Telford.
“Central Massachusetts Mosquito Control Project Personnel will be in your community to respond to residents’ concerns about mosquitoes in their area on the following dates in May/June.”
Previous dates were May 30 and June 7, 13, 20. Upcoming dates include Monday, June 26 and Thursday, June 29. Any of the above dates are tentative, and all dates are subject to change due to weather conditions, mosquito populations, mosquito virus activity and/or special event spraying.
This program will shut down when cool night time temperatures become predominant in the area.
“A detailed notice about our spray schedule is posted on the CMMCP phone system after 3:30 p.m. each day, and it is also listed on our website at https://www.cmmcp.org. Click the ‘2023 Spray Schedules’ button on the right.”
Requests for service may be recorded by calling the CMMCP office at (508) 393-3055 between 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or logging onto https://www.cmmcp.org. Results of these requests may initiate an application of mosquito insecticides to defined, site-specific areas of town. Such an application may be accomplished by using truck mounted equipment depending on the extent of the application.
Per 333CMR13.03(1)(a): “Wide area applications of pesticides and mosquito control applications of pesticides approved by the State Reclamation and Mosquito Control Board shall not be made to private property which has been designated for exclusion from such application by a person living on or legally in control of said property.”
For more information please check https://www.cmmcp.org and click the “No Spray Info” button on the right.
As the summer months kick in and mosquito activity begins to rise, the CCMCP is thanked for their hard work and dedication to the health of Tewksbury and Central Massachussetts residents.
