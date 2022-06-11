TEWKSBURY — Into Action Recovery is a substance use residential recovery program for men which is located in Tewksbury. Established in 2015, the program is a structured 12-step program supporting alcohol and substance use addicted individuals in the Merrimack Valley. The program is located on Fox Run Drive and managed by Keith Dunning, a beneficiary of the program himself.
The program recently received an earmark of $50,000 for its recovery program thanks to work by State Senator Barry Finegold. According to Finegold’s office, the earmark was enacted as part of the Legislature’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) $4 billion spending bill, signed into law in December 2021.
Massachusetts received $5.286 billion from the federal government through ARPA Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds in May 2021. The Legislature’s subsequent spending bill focused on making much-needed investments in healthcare, the economy, housing, and other important priorities to help the Commonwealth recover from the pandemic.
The spending bill in December authorized up to $2.55B in spending from ARPA funds and was also funded in part with $1.45B in FY’21 surplus tax revenues, according to Finegold’s office.
Of that funding, $347M of the total spending was earmarked to specific programs, projects, and organizations. According to a representative for Sen. Finegold, during the Senate’s debate in November 2021 over the spending bill, Sen. Finegold successfully passed an amendment to allocate $50,000 to Into Action Recovery in Tewksbury.
"Right now, we are witnessing a worrisome increase in substance abuse, and we need programs that help give people the resources they need to begin their recovery. That is why I’m so thankful for organizations like Into Action Recovery. Their work is not easy, and I’m glad we can lend our support through this funding," said Finegold.
The earmark will be administered by the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. The agency obtains additional financial information from the vendor and will specify what information needs to be reported regarding how the funds were used.
Manger Denning is thrilled about the infusion of money for the program. He spoke with Finegold’s office about raising money for the men’s program. The program fit the criteria for earmark for private nonprofit based around addiction.
Denning came to the program as a client and was so transformed by the program he went to school for addiction counseling and is now the director.
“I understand the sickness. I can relate with the guys and they relate to me. It really breaks the barrier,” Denning said.
The Into Action Recovery program supports change through strong support and thought and behavior pattern changing. Residents have strict requirements for entry into the program. Denning said the house is family-oriented and feels welcoming.
Denning came from a large family himself and suffered the personal loss of a brother to addiction.
“Addiction is often driven by underlying issues, and having the background to support these clients makes our program successful,” said Denning.
Clients can stay from a month to a year or longer.
“It takes time to develop chemistry and trust with people,” said Denning.
While the numbers are not good for long-term recovery, Denning said that the model at Into Action is working. Denning said when men do move on, the program stays in touch with them and remains available for support.
Denning’s advice is for people in crisis to call before something bad happens. Once you are happy with yourself, according to Denning, it makes you happy with those around you. Denning hopes to provide scholarships for people to live at the house through the funding. Intoactionrecovery.org.
