The snow and slush of the recent freeze/thaw cycle has made areas with paved surfaces a little more sought after for weekly walks. Lowell’s Shedd Park, located on the Tewksbury line, is a tremendous resource for all types of activity and gives walkers options for completing their fitness goals.
The land for the park was donated by Lowell native Freeman Shedd in 1910 and is considered part of the Belvidere neighborhood, itself a fine place for walking. The park encompasses over 50 acres, and includes a seasonal splash pad, bandstand, tennis courts, baseball diamond, softball fields, and a track.
The park has a stone gateway arch at the corner of Knapp Avenue and Rogers Street (Route 38) which reads “Shedd Playground. A gift to the City of Lowell by Freeman Ballard Shedd, A.D. 1910.”
The property abuts the Pyne Arts Elementary School in Lowell, the Lowell Cemetery, and Rogers Fort Hill Park, making for endless paved walking opportunities in a fairly compact area.
Our route typically involves parking at the elementary school during non-school hours, then walking toward the school and taking a right onto McAlvin Avenue. The sidewalk passes a wetland area with a picnic table and boardwalk, and we’ve seen many a turtle active there in the warmer months.
The road inclines gently as it passes between the cemetery and the athletic fields at the park, providing a half mile of walking. During cemetery hours, take a left and explore the cemetery.
Typically, we take a right on Knapp Avenue, and pass the cemetery office, a handsome arts and crafts style structure which blends in to the neighborhood. The descent to Rogers Street is the next tenth of a mile and places us at the arch.
As we take a right again along Route 38, the large hill on the right is of note for the sledding it hosts each winter. The City of Lowell places bales of hay against the trees lest any sledder have trouble navigating the course. We walk the next .20 miles along Rogers Street and pass the pavilion, available for rent from the City of Lowell for events.
As we take a right at Boylston Street and head back to the school, we sometimes take an additional loop around the school building to get in a few more steps. On dry days, the quarter mile, gravel/dirt track is another option which it free and open to the public. As the weather improves, school athletics may use the track for practice, but in general the area is open to all.
With warmer weather on the way and longer days ahead, now is a great time to get out and explore some nearby areas to add to your walking repertoire.
