TEWKSBURY — At this week’s Tewksbury Community Market, a new vendor, Amy Torro of Tewksbury, made her market debut at the final market of the year. Her crafting business, “Amy’s She Shed Creations,” specializes in repurposed wood signs, as well as several other kinds of crafts.
With a background in early childhood education, Torro has always enjoyed crafting. After purchasing her home in 2015, her “She Shed” was born, and she began crafting on a larger scale. However, she did not believe any of her crafts were worth selling, until a friend encouraged her to sell at her vendor open house.
After being busy the whole night, she began posting her creations on her personal Facebook page, and taking requests from friends. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Torro was able to spend more time out in her She Shed, working on her crafts.
After growing her stock over the past few months, she is now taking steps to sell on a larger scale, starting at the Tewksbury Community Market.
Although Torro’s primary specialty are her signs, made out of repurposed wood, shutters and frames, she also makes a variety of other products, including glassware, dog treat jars, and scarves. She has products that can be used for seasonal decor, as well as year-round use.
To learn more about Amy’s She Shed Creations, as well as to place an order, visit the business’s Facebook page at Amy’s She Shed Creations, or message Amy directly through her personal page, Amy Torro.
This week was the final market of the season for the Tewksbury Community Market at the Tewksbury Public Library. The market will be back for its 2021 season next summer.
With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org. For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.