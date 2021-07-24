TEWKSBURY — On Friday morning, July 16, a 21-year old Haverhill resident, Chris Otero, was killed following a major car accident on Interstate 495. The accident took place on I-495, just south of Rt. 38 in Tewksbury.
Otero was driving a 2008 Honda Accord when he lost control of the vehicle around 2 a.m. Preliminary investigation suggests that he was traveling southbound, but the vehicle rolled over and came to rest on the northbound side of the interstate. It was later determined that Otero was ejected from the car during the accident.
“The investigation to date reveals that Mr. Otero was operating a 2008 Honda Accord coupe southbound when, for reasons still to be determined, he lost control of the vehicle and went off the left side of the road,” state police said in a statement published in the Boston Globe. “The car struck the median guardrail barrier, rolled over, and came to rest in the median. The investigation into what caused Mr. Otero to lose control of the car is ongoing.”
Tewksbury firefighters and emergency medical services attempted life-saving measures at the scene before he was taken to Lowell General Hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Officers from the Tewksbury Police Department and Troopers from the State Police-Concord Barracks were present at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.