TEWKSBURY — On Friday morning, July 16, a 21-year old Haverhill re­sident, Chris Otero, was kil­led following a major car accident on Interstate 495. The accident took place on I-495, just south of Rt. 38 in Tewksbury.

Otero was driving a 2008 Honda Accord when he lost control of the vehicle around 2 a.m. Preliminary investigation suggests that he was traveling southbound, but the vehicle rol­led over and came to rest on the northbound side of the interstate. It was later determined that Otero was ejected from the car during the accident.

“The investigation to date reveals that Mr. Otero was operating a 2008 Hon­da Accord coupe southbound when, for reasons still to be determined, he lost control of the vehicle and went off the left side of the road,” state police said in a statement published in the Boston Globe. “The car struck the median guardrail barrier, rolled over, and came to rest in the median. The investigation into what caused Mr. Otero to lose control of the car is ongoing.”

Tewksbury firefighters and emergency medical services attempted life-saving measures at the scene before he was taken to Lowell General Hospi­tal. He was later pronoun­ced dead at the hospital.

Officers from the Tewks­bury Police Department and Troopers from the State Police-Concord Bar­racks were present at the scene. The accident re­mains under investigation by Troop A of the Massa­chusetts State Police, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Sec­tion and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

