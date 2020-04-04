TEWKSBURY — On Monday night, Kristen Vogel, the principal of Tewksbury Memorial High School, was announced as the new Superintendent of Lynnfield Public Schools. Vogel will succeed current Superintendent Jane Tremblay, who is retiring at the end of June.
Vogel has served as the principal of Tewksbury Memorial High School since 2014, when she took over after then-principal Brenda Theriault-Reagan was selected to become the district’s Assistant Superintendent.
Prior to Tewksbury, Vogel was an assistant principal at Bedford High from 2006-2014. Additionally, she was an adjunct professor of history at Salem State University from 2010-2014. Before taking on administrative positions, she gained roughly 25 years of classroom experience as a history teacher.
Vogel was announced as a finalist for the Lynnfield Superintendent position about two weeks ago. The other finalists included Andover High School Principal Philip Conrad, Reading Assistant Superintendent Christine Kelley, and Revere Assistant Superintendent Dr. Joshua Vadala. Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, interviews were conducted through the video meeting platform ZOOM.
In an interview with Itemlive.com after receiving the position, Vogel said she was thrilled to begin, saying Lynnfield would be a great fit for her.
"Their values and vision are very much aligned with mine, which is why I applied for the position,” she said. “Lynnfield is a small community that values and cares about the education of its students, and that came out loud and clear. I'm excited knowing I am inheriting an excellent team that will allow the district to continue the success it has had for so many years."
