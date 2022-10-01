TEWKSBURY — As part of Massachusetts’ updated solid waste initiative, mattresses are now being taken out of the trash collection stream and must be disposed of separately, and at a cost to consumers.
The state’s 2023 Solid Waste Masterplan stipulates that mattresses and textiles can no longer be transported to or deposited in a landfill, nor can box springs. As such, municipalities are being pushed to offer alternatives for residents to have their mattresses handled responsibly, and for a fee. The regulation will go into effect Nov. 1, 2022.
Mattresses are made up of almost entirely recyclable materials. However, due to the construction of the product, components must be disassembled in order to have any reuse value. Further, mattresses take up space in landfills and are difficult to process in the state’s incinerators and waste processing facilities.
All sizes of mattresses are included in the ban: California king, king, queen, full, twin XL, twin, and crib mattresses. The regulations cover traditional mattresses constructed of metal, textiles, wood, and foam; as well as latex, full-foam mattresses, and/or “mattresses in a box,” according to Mass.gov.
The Mattress Recycling Council breaks the recyclable components of mattresses down into four categories; foam can be ground up and reformed into cushion and padding material; steel springs can be recycled and are often made from scrap anyway; fabric can be recycled into padding and industrial filters; and wooden frames can be chipped up and reused for biofuel.
Tewksbury will be partnering with Lowell-based UTEC/United Teen Equality Center for residential mattress recycling. The organization teaches youth valuable work skills and contracts with municipalities and institutions to pick up and deconstruct mattresses and recycle the components.
According to Tewksbury’s town manager, the cost to residents will be $34 per mattress, and $34 per box spring.
For Tewksbury residents, mattress collection will be scheduled directly with UTEC through a portal that will be live no later than Oct. 15 at https://utecinc.org/mattress-recycling. Collections will be scheduled twice per month, and will only be for residential addresses.
Residents will be required to place the mattress and/or box spring curbside for pickup. UTEC will not provide removal of mattresses from a home. Residents may schedule pickups as early as Oct. 24, then biweekly after that.
It is important to note that UTEC will not collect futons, air mattress, or a mattress or box spring that has bed bugs or is excessively soiled. Such items need to be scheduled with Republic services for a trash pickup. Payment for mattress collection will be handled directly through UTEC’s website, and the company will be providing Tewksbury with the number of items it has collected each month.
According to MassDEP, residents are encouraged to take advantage of retail programs when possible such as a take-back incentive when buying a new mattress, thereby reducing the need to recycle or dispose of their old mattresses through the city or town program. Reuse and donation also remain a priority.
High quality mattresses that are in good condition may be donated through non-profit outlets such as local charities and furniture banks.
For more information, visit: https://furniturebanks.org.
