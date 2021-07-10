Sgt. James Mackey, red cell noncommissioned officer in charge of 126th Cyber Protection Battalion of the Army National Guard, briefs the scheme of maneuver during the Cyber Yankee 21 on Camp Edwards in Massachusetts, June 14, 2021. Cyberthreats are on the rise, and municipalities are targets just as infrastructure and businesses are. Mackey is a Tewksbury selectman. (photo: Lance Cpl. Mitchell Collyer)