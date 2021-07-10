Sgt. James Mackey, red cell noncommissioned officer in charge of 126th Cyber Protection Battalion of the Army National Guard

Sgt. James Mackey, red cell noncommissioned officer in charge of 126th Cyber Protection Battalion of the Army National Guard, briefs the scheme of maneuver during the Cyber Yankee 21 on Camp Edwards in Massachusetts, June 14, 2021. Cyberthreats are on the rise, and municipalities are targets just as infrastructure and businesses are. Mackey is a Tewksbury selectman.                 (photo: Lance Cpl. Mitchell Collyer)

Ransomware, cyberattacks, infrastructure targets, utility disruption; these topics were the sub­ject of movies and dra­matizations just a few years ago, and are now part of the nightly news and newspaper headlines. The use of computer software to cause financial harm and interruption to activities of daily life is being perpetrated by in­dividuals and organizations both domestically and internationally.

According to INTERPOL, the rate and type of cyberattacks has shifted from targeting “individuals and small businesses to major corporations, gov­ernments and critical infrastructure.”

Tewksbury was the victim of a ransomware at­tack in 2015 when cybercriminals hacked the po­lice department system and demanded payment to restore access to the de­partment’s data. After fi­nally agreeing to pay $500 to an anonymous hacker, the department was able to resume operations.

Municipalities across the country have fallen victim, as have thousands of small businesses. Yet, the attacks, scaled up now to include the largest US pipeline in May, crippled service from a company that transports more than 100 million gallons of gasoline and other fuel daily from Houston to the New York Harbor.

In fact, this Fourth of July weekend, businesses across the country had their networks compromised when their Keseya software systems were infiltrated by what is be­lieved to be a Russian hacking group known at REvil. This may be the largest cyberattack to date according to experts.

During a cyberattack, which is a computer-based breach of data systems, personal information of customers or em­ployees, and/or intellectual property proprietary to corporations, is acces­sed or compromised by external actors.

Tewksbury selectman James Mackey is keenly aware of the threats, working as a cybersecurity professional and also teaching about cyber threats as part of his Army National Guard ser­vice. New England Na­tional Guard members recently came together for a program, dubbed Cyber Yankee 21, to participate in simulated cy­berattack scenarios at Camp Edwards in Mash­pee.

The National Guard De­fensive Cyber Operations companies are trained and geared to support the Marine Expedition­ary Force Information Group, Marine component headquarters, or a combined/joint task force headquarters in order to enable and enhance the warfight­­ing abilities of a com­mander, according to the Defense Visual Infor­ma­tion Distribution service.

As part of this year’s Cy­ber Yankee training, the guard spent two weeks simulating a cyberattack similar to the one that brought down the Colo­nial Pipeline. The exercise not only focuses on the technical side of op­er­ations, but works on col­laboration between multiple entities, a key component of cyber de­fense strategy.

Mackey said municipalities should be thinking about steps they can take to protect resident data and local infrastructure.

“The federal government,” said Mackey, “has devoted large amounts of resources to building and developing cyber threat detection and response capabilities. More recent­ly, the states have started to devote more resources to the same. Sadly, muni­cipalities are behind the curve.”

Experts say the public sector is especially vulnerable because governments tend to have outdated computer systems, and they maintain crucial, sensitive data. Ex­er­cises such as Cyber Yankee 21 are valuable not only for the support that the military services can bring to help unravel a cyber threat event, but it also spreads knowledge to service members when they return to their civilian positions and are able to share their ex­pertise.

Said Mackey of how communities can protect themselves, “At a minimum, municipalities should be implementing basic security policies and procedures and working to iden­tify resources for local threat detection and re­sponse.”

