TEWKSBURY — After a year of investigation, and sev­eral postponements and de­lays, the two suspects connected with the Oct. 28, 2016 death of Tewksbury High School student, Ethan Costel­lo, are set to stand trial starting on Aug. 19, 2019.

Joseph Zagarella, 20, is charged with manslaughter, and Thoms Ogden, 53, is charged with providing alcohol to minors and allowing the consumption of alcohol by minors on his property.

Costello, 15, suffered terminal injuries while in atten­dance of a party at a residence in the Belvidere neighborhood of Lowell, owned by Ogden. The party, which was held on Oct. 28, 2016, was al­legedly hosted by Ogden’s daughter, and attended by over 70 teens, many from Tewksbury.

Investigators reported that many of the teens at the par­ty were consuming alcohol, including Costello.

According to witnesses, Cos­tello was allegedly intoxicated and accidentally bump­ed into Zagarella. Zagarella then allegedly grabbed Costello by the neck and slammed him onto the floor, causing Cos­tello to hit his head on the concrete floor.

Friends of Costello tried to revive him, and one witness alleged that Ogden refused to help. According to investigators’ reports, there was up to a two hour delay before get­ting Costello medical treatment.

Costello was eventually brought to the emergency room of Lowell General Hos­pital. He later died from his injuries on Oct. 31, 2016, af­ter being transported to Tufts Floating Hospital in Boston.

Zagarella was initially char­ged with assault charges, but the state medical examiner’s office later ruled Costello’s death a homicide. Zagarella was then charged with man­slaughter.

Zagarella has been under house arrest since his ar­raign­ment in 2017.

Ogden was released on personal recognizance after his 2017 arraignment.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office, Zagarella and Ogden will stand trial jointly, beginning on Aug. 19, 2019 at the Lowell Superior Court.

