TEWKSBURY — After a year of investigation, and several postponements and delays, the two suspects connected with the Oct. 28, 2016 death of Tewksbury High School student, Ethan Costello, are set to stand trial starting on Aug. 19, 2019.
Joseph Zagarella, 20, is charged with manslaughter, and Thoms Ogden, 53, is charged with providing alcohol to minors and allowing the consumption of alcohol by minors on his property.
Costello, 15, suffered terminal injuries while in attendance of a party at a residence in the Belvidere neighborhood of Lowell, owned by Ogden. The party, which was held on Oct. 28, 2016, was allegedly hosted by Ogden’s daughter, and attended by over 70 teens, many from Tewksbury.
Investigators reported that many of the teens at the party were consuming alcohol, including Costello.
According to witnesses, Costello was allegedly intoxicated and accidentally bumped into Zagarella. Zagarella then allegedly grabbed Costello by the neck and slammed him onto the floor, causing Costello to hit his head on the concrete floor.
Friends of Costello tried to revive him, and one witness alleged that Ogden refused to help. According to investigators’ reports, there was up to a two hour delay before getting Costello medical treatment.
Costello was eventually brought to the emergency room of Lowell General Hospital. He later died from his injuries on Oct. 31, 2016, after being transported to Tufts Floating Hospital in Boston.
Zagarella was initially charged with assault charges, but the state medical examiner’s office later ruled Costello’s death a homicide. Zagarella was then charged with manslaughter.
Zagarella has been under house arrest since his arraignment in 2017.
Ogden was released on personal recognizance after his 2017 arraignment.
According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office, Zagarella and Ogden will stand trial jointly, beginning on Aug. 19, 2019 at the Lowell Superior Court.
