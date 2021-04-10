TEWKSBURY — In this year’s School Committee race, Jamey Cutelis is one of the four candidates vying for an open seat. The only incumbent candidate in this year’s race, Cutelis hopes to continue his work on the committee with the goal of developing the school system to be the best it can be.
A Tewksbury resident for over 30 years, Cutelis’ two children both attended Tewksbury Public Schools and graduated from Tewksbury Memorial High School. Cutelis himself is a graduate of Northeastern University Law School, and has been an attorney for over 35 years.
While serving on the School Committee, Cutelis contributed to adding full-day free kindergarten, implementing best teaching practices such as Common Planning Time, Professional Learning Communities and teacher evaluation standards. Additionally, he has worked towards fully funding the budget each year, keeping class sizes under 25, and adding over 15 new teachers to the special ed departments.
In terms of curriculum improvements, the committee has worked towards adding new AP and Honors courses at the high school, adding a new text book series at every grade level, raising the pay of cafeteria workers and other specialists to a minimum of $15 per hour, and gaining state funding and MSBA approval for the new elementary school.
Apart from his nine years on the School Committee, Cutelis has previously chaired the High School Building Committee and the Wynn School Building Committee. Additionally, he served on the Ryan School Building Committee and the Tewksbury Finance Committee. He is currently the vice-chair of New Elementary School building Project.
In terms of his goals if elected, Cutelis includes completing the new elementary school, maintaining low class sizes, adding courses to the high school curriculum, balancing the budget, and providing support to teachers and faculty as his main concerns.
“Our number one goal is always to improve student achievement at every level,” he said. “As a School Committee, we need to give the teachers and administration the support they need to accomplish that.”
However, Cutelis cites getting students back to school full-time as the most pressing issue within the district currently. He notes that progress has been made towards reaching this goal, through the work of the 24 member taskforce, and gradual movement starting with a hybrid schedule and moving into full time learning this month.
As the election approaches, Cutelis emphasizes his desire to continue to be a part of the further betterment of the school system, citing his experience as a key strength towards creating visible progress.
“My firm belief is that the school system is one of the most important components of any community,” Cutelis said. “Our town is outstanding and our schools are excellent. I have been working for over 25 years to help improve them, I have a lot of experience I can put to good use and I want to be part of the solution moving forward to make our schools the best they can be.”
To learn more about Cutelis’ campaign, visit his campaign Facebook page: “Jamey Cutelis for School Committee.” He is also available to speak with constituents by phone at 978-851-8200.
