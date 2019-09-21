TEWKSBURY — At the Sept. 10 Board of Selectmen meeting, the board reviewed an entertainment license application submitted by Bobby and Jack’s Memphis BBQ. The owners are hoping to run acoustic music nights, game nights, and paint nights, while keeping hours the same. The board approved the license.
The board reviewed a one-day liquor license application for the Public Events committee’s Harvest Festival at the Livingston Street recreation area on Sept. 29 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Alcohol will be distributed by Ipswich Ale Brewery. The board unanimously approved the license.
The board addressed a petition for an underground conduit installation on Andover Street. Hailey Walker and Adam Elliot of CNN Engineers, contracted by an affiliate of AT&T, appeared before the board seeking to install 430 feet of underground PVC conduit of fiber-optic cable in order to avoid coverage outages to customers.
The project will continue into Lowell and already has approval from the city council. The proponents confirmed that the project will last only a few weeks. The board approved the petition.
The board reviewed two pole petitions. One is located at the intersection of Salem Street and Main Street. A National Grid representative anticipated no major noise disruption to the schools or neighbors.
One abutter raised concerns over mistakes in the application, and confirmed that the pole will be a permanent installation. He also wanted to know if National Grid would be taking an easement; the board voted to table the issue in order to explore the technicalities further.
The other pole is located at the intersection of Charme Road and Shawsheen Street. A pole is believed to be in danger of being hit by a potentially unstable tree and another pole is needed to reinforce it.
An abutter stated that he believed the tree is in no danger of falling; another neighbor requested that National Grid remove the tree.
The board addressed a street name approval request for Naomi Way. The board accepted the street name.
The board oversaw the mission statement, regulations, and appointments for the newly-formed Tax Aid committee. The selectmen may appoint three residents to the committee, and the town treasurer and chair of the board of assessors will also be members.
The board approved the mission statement, and Jay Kelly was nominated as an appointee to the committee. Residents Bruce Schick and Karen Theodoros were both appointed to the committee. The committee will seek to explore options for expanding tax relief to elderly and disabled residents in the town.
The board looked at special permit regulations. The town is seeking to give the selectmen general permit-granting authorities. Amid concerns over conflicting jurisdictions with the Zoning Board of Appeals and the planning board, the members voted to table the issue.
It was announced that the Finance Committee reorganized after chairman Scott Wilson’s appointment to the school committee.
Halfway to Earth Day fall town clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Jayne Wellman Miller invited all residents, sports teams, and local businesses to come out and participate.
The board convened an executive session after the meeting.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 24, 2019.
