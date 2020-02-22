TEWKSBURY — Joe Crotty, who passed away this week at 92, left an undeniable impact on those he taught through his time at Tewksbury Memorial High School. Former students know him as their history teacher, or most notably, vice principal, up until his retirement in 1992.
Crotty was born on Feb. 9, 1928, in a taxi cab on its way to the hospital. He grew up in Winthrop and spent four to five decades in the Tewksbury Public School system. Crotty fought a long battle with leukemia, and passed away on Feb. 17, 2020, as confirmed by Michael Hennessy, his nephew-in-law.
As outlined in his Facebook post reflecting Crotty’s impact, Hennessy was a graduate of TMHS in 1988, and had Crotty as a vice principal. For the past 28 years, he has been a part of Crotty’s family, and has kept Crotty in the loop with “all things Tewksbury.”
In an interview, Hennessy recounted how close he was with other teachers.
Hennessy, in his post, reflected on the fact that “he (Crotty) has been a resident of Winthrop for 92 years… but I am 100 percent sure he has always ‘bled’ Redmen! One sure sign is the Town Crier still gets delivered to Winthrop each week.”
That same post went viral, and was shared by hundreds of former TMHS alumni. Those same individuals began commenting their stories of encounters with Crotty. And soon, Diane Mackey, Class of 1971, put together the Facebook group “Hey Mr. Crotty!” to archive these stories, and showcase how much Crotty impacted Tewksbury, as well as the students who were lucky enough to have him.
Most of these stories recount times where he helped his students through hard times, or are funny reflections on how he would deliver justice in the halls of TMHS.
One post remembers how he “announced that the next person he sees talking will be brought onto the stage to sing ‘I’m a little teacup’” during a loud presentation. Or one reflects on how Crotty “made (me) feel loved.” and “when I graduated and got my diploma, you (Crotty) gave me the biggest and longest hug at the bottom of the stage.”
The posts on “Hey Mr. Crotty!” are filled with recent birthday wishes, well wishes, or stories about how Crotty changed or impacted the lives of the students he interacted with.
The impression that Crotty had on Tewksbury is undeniably inspiring to teachers everywhere, and his legacy will be filled with amazing stories from the students who have regarded him so highly. The spirit of this one teacher was enough to connect alum spanning decades, who have all come together to honor Crotty, and what he did for their high school experience.
As one post directed to Crotty after his passing reads: “Your spirit will live forever in the lives of the students who walked the halls of TMHS. Your influence and caring (nature) left a lasting impression of us all. Till' we meet again.”
