The Public Health Museum in Massachusetts has been bringing its Outbreak! Public Health summer program to area high school juniors and seniors since 2013. The program, now in its eleventh year, is run by a team of public health officials and professionals from across Massachusetts who work in the field. Since the program moved online, students from all over Masschusetts, and in fact all over the country were able to participate. On Thursday, July 27th, students who were local visited the Public Health Museum for several in-person presentations and a tour of the museum and grounds. Remote students were able to view presentation via video conference.
Diving right into the core of public health and its varied disciplines and career options, the free learning experience is offered for one week each summer on the campus of the state hospital, right on East Street in Tewksbury.
Students are introduced to topics such as medical- and bio-ethics, food-borne illnesses and prevention, veterinary public health, the role of family health centers in communities, occupational health and more.
Guest presenters this year included Dr. Denice De Las Nueces, Chief Medical Officer of Boston Health Care for the Homeless; Michael Ulrich, Assistant Professor of Health Law, Ethics, & Human Rights at Boston University; Boston Public Health Commission Director of Infectious Diseases Bureau Dr. Sarimer Sanchez; and Michael Curry, the CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers.
Students also had the opportunity to meet with alumni of the program, many of whom are now working in public health careers, as well as representatives of various public health programs at area colleges and universities such as UMass Lowell, Boston University, UMass Amherst, University of New Hampshire, and Regis College. For their final project, students worked to create a public service announcement about a public health topic they are passionate about.
The Outbreak camp is particularly of interest to students who might want to pursue a career in public health, and for many it seals the deal. The program is so well regarded by students that alums of the program return to volunteer each summer.
Kimsan Nguyen, a rising senior at Tewksbury Memorial High School, heard about the program through a school counselor. She attended the camp last summer and returned this year as an alumni assistant to support the new cohort of attendees. “Public health is not well known,” Nguyen said. “It’s a great opportunity to learn about the different aspects of public health and get exposure to different fields.”
Tewksbury resident Divya Adaballah, a rising senior at Innovation Academy Charter School, is hoping to follow the pre-med track in college. “It’s nice to have an in-person day and meet other students,” she said.
“It’s so exciting to have Outbreak! back at the museum. The presenters have been so interactive, and we hope many will return,” said founder and museum member Dr. Kathie Domoto.
Program coordinator Kerry Dunne highlighted the fact that the free program helps students start thinking about careers: “It exposes them to a range of areas in public health, including nursing, medicine epidemiology, underserved populations, and even health law,” she said.
To learn more about Outbreak! and to visit the Public Health Museum, visit www.publichealthmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.