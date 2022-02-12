TEWKSBURY — Negotiations between the Tewksbury Teachers Association and the Tewksbury Public Schools and School Committee bargaining team are entering their second year of discussion over the details of a new three-year contract for teachers and aides in the district.
The bargaining process, which began in February of 2021, has turned into a professionally mediated affair; in the fall of 2021, the district requested mediation services from the state’s Department of Labor Relations.
The TTA and district bargaining team have had three meetings with the mediator since Dec. 20, 2021. According to TTA president Conner Bourgoin, progress has been slow in coming to an agreement that satisfies both parties.
The TTA is seeking to change language referring to Professional Learning Communities (PLCs). According to the TTA, teachers meet in PLCs for one hour per week. Members would like to add meetings for specialists and special education departments; currently, these staff members are filtered in with other subject areas.
The TTA argues that each department needs to meet on its own to discuss topics relevant to students and day-to-day operations; the change would create times for groups to meet as a department, make PLC meetings more meaningful and relevant to student learning, create 1-4 new PLC facilitator positions, and allow for department-specific conversations, especially in special education.
According to the TTA, the district is seeking to cut up to 16 team leader positions at the Ryan School and Wynn Middle School, which would “dramatically change how these buildings function, add hours of work to teachers currently done by team leaders, and complicate communication for parents.”
The second request is the addition of special education testers to assist with the facilitation of student assessments.
According to the TTA, “Due to the timelines on which [Individualized Education Programs] need to be written, special education teachers are sometimes required to miss time/services with students to ensure testing and report writing is completed on time. We want to find a solution to keep special education teachers with their students, in the classroom, as much as possible…
“While the amount of testing varies between buildings and grade levels, it creates stress and possible IEP violations when special education teachers miss services/class time to administer testing.”
The TTA claims that the policy would ensure that all special education students are receiving prescribed IEP services and would alleviate the toll of testing multiple students in a short amount of time. According to Bourgoin, the issue has not yet been discussed in mediation.
One of the most contentious points of discussion has been the district’s proposed addition of a 20 minute lunch and recess duty for preschool through fourth grade teachers.
“For teachers who already teach all four subjects, work with our youngest age group, and already have less time to prepare during the day as our grades 5 – 12 teachers, this poses an inequitable and burdensome change.”
The TTA said that “in good-faith bargaining,” the union would be willing to compromise “as long as more equitable common planning time (with [grades] 5-8 teachers) is given.”
According to the TTA, pre-K through fourth grade teachers use the lunch period to talk to colleagues, plan lessons, and discuss student lessons, and restricting the time would be “directly detrimental to student learning…[taking] an already inequitable discrepancy in preparation time and [making it worse].”
Members of the district bargaining team have cited a desire to increase students’ social emotional learning time by including teachers in lunch and recess; students are currently supervised by lunchroom monitors.
The TTA is also asking for money to be allocated to raise the base pay of teachers who have given more than eight years of service to the district. The TTA says that towns similar to Tewksbury contribute an average of 40.82 percent of their overall budgets towards teacher salaries, while Tewksbury averages 37.17 percent; raising base pay would help the district remain competitive with other local towns to attract and reward highly qualified teachers.
“We want to retain these excellent educators and honor the work they do for our students, in order to continue high-quality student learning conditions.”
The TTA also requested some base increases in certain positions and blanket raises for all positions under Appendix B, or extracurricular athletic coaches, club/class advisors, drama coaches, and school leadership positions.
“While we all know academics are important, our students have various interests, and fostering those interests can help them become more well-rounded citizens as well as positively impact their social/emotional health and make school a more welcoming and inclusive place for them to be… the District has maintained that they are unable to provide a raise for appendix B positions, holding only to the increases for specific positions.”
Bourgoin raised concerns over the loss of common planning time and its impacts on students; requiring elementary teachers, who already have the least amount of planning time to cover more than one lunch block per week would make it impossible for teaching teams to meet as a whole, he said.
Bourgoin added that the TTA offered to take every other issue off the table and agree to a 2.25 percent raise each year for three years in order to pass a contract, but the two sides could not come to an agreement.
The district, initially unwilling to limit the number of lunches covered per week, eventually said that teachers would be limited to two lunches per week, but declined to draw up a mock schedule explaining how duties would be distributed. Negotiations also stalled over disagreements on raising base pay for teachers with more than eight years of service to the district.
Bourgoin said that the district sought to add a sunset clause on team leader positions for their eventual abolishment; the Wynn Middle School has followed a team model for grades seven and eight for more than a decade.
Bourgoin said that the past several meetings with the district resulted in “pseudo progress” and that the negotiating teams were working to schedule a new meeting as teachers continue a “work to rule” process in which members adhere strictly to hours and duties.
“We’re staying strong to continue forward through this,” Bourgoin said. “Obviously we want a fair contract, but we also want respect from the School Committee. I think in the end after this pandemic and everything that's happened, the teachers and aides have proven they deserve a fair contract and fair working conditions, because then students have great learning conditions.”
School Committee chair Keith Sullivan did not immediately respond to request for comment.
