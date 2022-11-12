TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury Memorial High School alumni Chris Mitchell puts a spell on viewers of the newly released film “Hocus Pocus 2” as a principal dancer.
Chris graduated TMHS in 2019 and was a star in their theatre program, and has gone on to study the art at Boston Conservatory at Berklee. Anyone who has gotten the chance to see him perform was likely wowed by his dancing and acting abilities, and has been excited to see what comes next for him.
Mitchell took the time to talk about his experience filming for not only a beloved Halloween film, but also filming with Disney and stars such as Bette Midler.
With every opportunity comes the journey to find it, and Mitchell’s was as follows:
“I found this casting opportunity while I was doing a show at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre; somebody else in the cast of Cabaret with me received a casting call notice for dancers in an ‘upcoming Disney feature film’ and I decided to submit!”
Mitchell described the audition process as follows:
“Auditions were virtual, like most have been over the past year and a half since the pandemic. I was sent a dance combination to learn and film along with some tricks and skills and a quick slate. I filmed the combination on a 2-show day in between performances of Cabaret and sent it off!”
And then, after a few weeks, the big news came.
“I was first informed that I was put on a ‘Hold’ which meant that the casting team was interested in me and wanted me to keep my availability open and not audition for other projects at the same time. I was kept on Hold for about two weeks or so, and I got the email saying I had been cast, I think sometime in the middle of September last year. I freaked out, obviously, because I had never worked on any films and my first one was going to be for Disney!”
In preparation for filming, Mitchell describes how his college was supportive of him and how his first days on the set of filming was.
“Preparation was mostly me trying to figure out how to turn my life upside down so I could leave Boston for 10 days to go film. It was the middle of my semester, and I was also doing another show at the time, and I had to have a couple of meetings with administration at school to get their permission to miss class. They were thrilled for this opportunity for me and we worked out my missing classes with my professors, and then I was off to Newport for a couple rehearsals and COVID tests.
“We had a couple of choreography workshops where we learned a bunch of different sequences that we were told may or may not end up making the final cut. We also learned all the lyrics to the Spell, so that we would lip sync on set.”
Mitchell also explained what filming was like and what the experience was for him.
“Filming was crazy and wonderful and freezing and long and exhausting and magical. We were on five back to back night shoots, which meant that we would start filming when the sun went down and we would stop filming when the sun came up. So I would get to set around four in the afternoon and head to hair and makeup, and then costumes.
“My hair and makeup took about 90 minutes each day, because I was being put in drag, and then they would load the dancers and I onto shuttles to get us on site for filming. We would rehearse takes of the Salem ScareFest with the Sanderson Sisters’ body doubles, and then Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Nijamy would arrive and the magic would begin.
“It was the middle of November and it was 30 degrees outside and it was so cold and so windy and we were all kind of miserable but kind of starstruck the entire time. We would do 10-20 takes of the same shot and move onto the next one.
“The first couple of days were mostly background work for the Festival, and the last couple of days were used solely for choreography. We wrapped at 5 a.m. on our last day of shooting and I headed back to Boston, feeling incredibly grateful and overwhelmingly exhausted.
“Days later, I received another email asking us all to come back for a few extra days of filming in December! So I made the trek back down to Providence this time, and we got shots of us dancing through the streets of Providence (which was transformed into Salem). All in all, I think I was there for a total of 10 nights of filming.”
When asked about the most challenging aspect of filming, Mitchell elaborated on the time commitment given to the filming.
“The most challenging part of it all was the fact that I literally did not see sunlight for a week straight. I would be getting home from shoots between 5 and 6 a.m., and I would sleep in the hotel until 3, to head back to set at 4, to do it all over again. The shoots were very long and very cold, and I was wearing a spaghetti-strap slip dress, so I didn’t exactly have much protection from the cold.
“One night it was particularly freezing, so the production assistants would stand with us the entire time holding our jackets, and we were allowed to wear them in between takes.”
But he also described the best parts about the process, from meeting the stars of the film to having his father support him and watch him work his magic!”
“Watching Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Nijamy work their magic every night was incredible. These women are icons to me and I got to work with them and talk to them and watch them do their thing! There was this palpable sense of love and pride for this project on set, because the original Hocus Pocus has become so beloved, and everybody wanted to do justice to this story.
“Also, my dad got to come to set with me for a couple of nights, and I knew that he was probably more excited to be there than I was! I think the fact that I’ve gotten to share this experience with him is my biggest point of pride, because my family has sacrificed a lot of their time, energy, and money to support me on this crazy journey I’ve been on trying to make a career as an actor and an artist.
“Hocus Pocus 2 was a massive stepping stone for me, and is only the beginning — I feel incredibly grateful not only for the opportunity to work on this film but for the fact that I got to do it in drag, and that the film itself celebrates queer identities like my own. I’m incredibly lucky that my family also supports me, and I’m incredibly lucky that my dad got to be there and watch me prance around in a dress and heels and that he was proud of me for doing it.”
When asked where residents can find Mitchell in the film, he explained, “Tewksbury residents can find me during the Salem Scare Fest, and the musical number, ‘One Way or Another’ which occurs around the one-hour point in the film. I’m dressed as Supreme, with a big black wig and a red sequined ball gown.“
Mitchell then explains what comes next for him.
“I’m a senior at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee this year, and I’ll graduate in the spring with a BFA in Musical Theatre. Then, I plan to move to NYC with representation and continue to act, dance and sing! In the meantime, I’ll be performing in the Boston area and continuing to study!”
And finally, Mitchell has this message to anyone who wants to get into theatre and acting:
“My journey to Hocus Pocus 2 was a series of doors opening and one project leading to another. All of my successes thus far in my career have come from me saying ‘yes’ to one thing, and then someone else being in the right place at the right time and connecting with me. This industry is a small one, and all it takes is the courage to be your authentic self. Someone will notice you and someone will say yes to you and it’s all a journey from there.
“Every door that has opened for me has opened because I’ve brought myself into the room. Every door that has slammed shut in my face has come from me trying to be what I thought people wanted me to be. I believe with my entire being that the only path forward in this (or any) industry is showing up as authentically as you can, and allowing yourself the opportunity to show up for you.”
Hocus Pocus 2 was released on Sep. 30 of this year, and can be streamed on Disney+.
Without a doubt, those close to Mitchell, as well as those in the Tewksbury community, are all so proud of him and his recent accomplishments, and look forward to seeing him in other big projects on our screens and stages for years to come.
