World language students were recognized last week at the TMHS Seal of Biliteracy ceremony

World language students were recognized last week at the TMHS Seal of Biliteracy ceremony. This year, 19 students achieved proficiency in English, Spanish, French, Latin, and Vietnamese.                                                                                                                                         (Rosalyn Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — Grad­ua­ting seniors from TMHS who earned the Seal of Biliteracy distinction were honored this week at a recognition ceremony hos­ted by ELE Depart­ment Lead Karen Hodg­son, Spanish teacher Sra. Ma­ria de Graça Leal­dini-Dudley, French tea­cher Mme. Melanie Ryan, and Latin teacher Paul Early.

Interim Superin­tendent Brenda Theriault-Regan was on hand to present the students with their certificates and braided cords. Students and their families celebrated with treats from Tripoli Ba­kery in North Andover, sponsored by the TMHS PAC. 19 students were re­cognized, setting a new record for participation in the program.

According to the Mas­sa­­chusetts Department of Elementary and Sec­on­dary Education, the State Seal of Biliteracy is an award provided by state-approved districts that recognizes high school graduates who at­tain high functional and academic levels of proficiency in English and a world language.

In Tewksbury, French and Spanish languages are introduced in the 7th and 8th grades, with continuing opportunities for language, including AP levels and Latin courses, at the high school. Stic­king with the program has its rewards.

The Seal of Biliteracy was instituted in Califor­nia in 2012 as a way to re­cognize multilingual skills that students acquir­ed as an academic and marketable asset. In Mas­sa­chusetts, the Language Opportunity Coalition (LOC) ran a pilot program for three years that culminated with Gov­ernor Charlie Baker sign­ing the Massachusetts Seal into law on Nov. 22, 2017.

The LOOK ACT — Lan­guage Opportunity for Our Kids — institutes a standardized test and adds the seal to student diplomas. The recognition also ap­pears on the student’s transcript for college, setting a student apart and helping to waive early world language prerequisites.

The program is voluntary for districts in Mas­sachusetts but Tewks­bury acted quickly and joined the program in its first year.

The Seal of Biliteracy places the focus on what the students can do with a second or third language, and recognizes that the world is culturally and linguistically di­verse.

For English Language Learners, the Seal re­wards students who at­tain biliteracy in English and their native language. For World Lang­uage learners, the Seal encourages students to pursue long-term language study and to develop proficiency rather than grades. Strong emphasis is placed on functioning in another culture, conversational ease and ap­preciating the strong 21st century skill that multilingualism represents.

Senior Eowyn Bailey was the first student at TMHS to achieve the seal in Latin.

“It was a pioneering ex­perience,” she said.

Bailey plans to attend Holy Cross to double ma­jor in Spanish and the classics.

Senior Shreya Athalye is taking her new achieve­ment to UMass Amherst next year.

“An intercultural proficiency will open doorways to careers and education for me in the fu­ture,” she said.

Other students are looking forward to using their accomplishments to take advanced language classes in college or study abroad.

For Dudley, the program has given students a chance to excel and strive for an academic goal.

“It puts more meaning in coming to work,” she said. “The students see the destination, and they understand where they have to go.”

Dudley explained that the tests require both au­ditory and visual strengths, and changing assessments are becoming more practical and conversation-focused. She added that teachers ac­ross all disciplines are re­ceiving more training on how to support multilingual students, and she’d like to see an ex­pansion in world languages at the younger grades to get students exposed to different op­tions earlier in their academic careers.

“The program gives stu­dents a sense of confidence in their language abilities and accomplishments,” added Early.

As part of the program, the Commonwealth hopes that SOB learners will con­sider returning as teachers someday and be able to connect with students who need role models and instructors conversant in their language, as well as culturally aware.

Regardless of profession, the Seal of Biliter­acy is marketable and shows prospective higher education institutions and em­ployers that a student has completed a rigorous course of study. Data shows that for a learner to achieve an intermediate-mid level of language proficiency it requires at least a four-year program of study. An intermediate-mid lev­el of proficiency means that the student can “func­tion” with the language.

Six students were awar­ded the the Biliteracy Achievement Certificate from the LOC: Aidan Craw­son and Lila Won for French and English; Shreya Athalye for Latin and English; and Nico­lette Evangelista, Tier­ney Trant, and Kendall Vonkahle for Spanish and English.

13 students were awarded the MA State Seal of Biliteracy for an intermediate-high level of pro­ficiency. Sarra Bar­kal­lah was recognized for French and English, and Eowyn Bailey was recognized for Latin and English. For Spanish and English, the state recognized Eo­wyn Bailey, Tiffany Che­vez, Noelia Cura, Ange­lina Georgacoupolos, Eri­ca Hinkle, Alex Johnston, Hannah Kocsmiersky, Elyse O’Leary, Juliana Ricci, Roberto Rivera, and Joseph Sarraf.

In addition, Cuong Tran was awarded the State Seal with Distinction for an advanced level of proficiency — the highest level of recognition — for Vietnamese and English.

