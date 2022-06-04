TEWKSBURY — Graduating seniors from TMHS who earned the Seal of Biliteracy distinction were honored this week at a recognition ceremony hosted by ELE Department Lead Karen Hodgson, Spanish teacher Sra. Maria de Graça Lealdini-Dudley, French teacher Mme. Melanie Ryan, and Latin teacher Paul Early.
Interim Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan was on hand to present the students with their certificates and braided cords. Students and their families celebrated with treats from Tripoli Bakery in North Andover, sponsored by the TMHS PAC. 19 students were recognized, setting a new record for participation in the program.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the State Seal of Biliteracy is an award provided by state-approved districts that recognizes high school graduates who attain high functional and academic levels of proficiency in English and a world language.
In Tewksbury, French and Spanish languages are introduced in the 7th and 8th grades, with continuing opportunities for language, including AP levels and Latin courses, at the high school. Sticking with the program has its rewards.
The Seal of Biliteracy was instituted in California in 2012 as a way to recognize multilingual skills that students acquired as an academic and marketable asset. In Massachusetts, the Language Opportunity Coalition (LOC) ran a pilot program for three years that culminated with Governor Charlie Baker signing the Massachusetts Seal into law on Nov. 22, 2017.
The LOOK ACT — Language Opportunity for Our Kids — institutes a standardized test and adds the seal to student diplomas. The recognition also appears on the student’s transcript for college, setting a student apart and helping to waive early world language prerequisites.
The program is voluntary for districts in Massachusetts but Tewksbury acted quickly and joined the program in its first year.
The Seal of Biliteracy places the focus on what the students can do with a second or third language, and recognizes that the world is culturally and linguistically diverse.
For English Language Learners, the Seal rewards students who attain biliteracy in English and their native language. For World Language learners, the Seal encourages students to pursue long-term language study and to develop proficiency rather than grades. Strong emphasis is placed on functioning in another culture, conversational ease and appreciating the strong 21st century skill that multilingualism represents.
Senior Eowyn Bailey was the first student at TMHS to achieve the seal in Latin.
“It was a pioneering experience,” she said.
Bailey plans to attend Holy Cross to double major in Spanish and the classics.
Senior Shreya Athalye is taking her new achievement to UMass Amherst next year.
“An intercultural proficiency will open doorways to careers and education for me in the future,” she said.
Other students are looking forward to using their accomplishments to take advanced language classes in college or study abroad.
For Dudley, the program has given students a chance to excel and strive for an academic goal.
“It puts more meaning in coming to work,” she said. “The students see the destination, and they understand where they have to go.”
Dudley explained that the tests require both auditory and visual strengths, and changing assessments are becoming more practical and conversation-focused. She added that teachers across all disciplines are receiving more training on how to support multilingual students, and she’d like to see an expansion in world languages at the younger grades to get students exposed to different options earlier in their academic careers.
“The program gives students a sense of confidence in their language abilities and accomplishments,” added Early.
As part of the program, the Commonwealth hopes that SOB learners will consider returning as teachers someday and be able to connect with students who need role models and instructors conversant in their language, as well as culturally aware.
Regardless of profession, the Seal of Biliteracy is marketable and shows prospective higher education institutions and employers that a student has completed a rigorous course of study. Data shows that for a learner to achieve an intermediate-mid level of language proficiency it requires at least a four-year program of study. An intermediate-mid level of proficiency means that the student can “function” with the language.
Six students were awarded the the Biliteracy Achievement Certificate from the LOC: Aidan Crawson and Lila Won for French and English; Shreya Athalye for Latin and English; and Nicolette Evangelista, Tierney Trant, and Kendall Vonkahle for Spanish and English.
13 students were awarded the MA State Seal of Biliteracy for an intermediate-high level of proficiency. Sarra Barkallah was recognized for French and English, and Eowyn Bailey was recognized for Latin and English. For Spanish and English, the state recognized Eowyn Bailey, Tiffany Chevez, Noelia Cura, Angelina Georgacoupolos, Erica Hinkle, Alex Johnston, Hannah Kocsmiersky, Elyse O’Leary, Juliana Ricci, Roberto Rivera, and Joseph Sarraf.
In addition, Cuong Tran was awarded the State Seal with Distinction for an advanced level of proficiency — the highest level of recognition — for Vietnamese and English.
