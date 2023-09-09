TEWKSBURY — As the 2023-2024 school year got underway on Aug. 30, it became immediately apparent that logistics were going to be major challenge for the administration team. Buses were late, drivers were unfamiliar with routes, and mechanical issues compounded an already emotion-filled day.
A nationwide school bus driver shortage has plagued school districts around the country. Tewksbury signed an agreement with STA/Tewksbury Transit at the end of the 2023 school year, the only company out of seven to submit a bid for the district’s business. While Tewksbury Transit has been trying to hire and train drivers, the district worked to consolidate routes and change school start times in order to be sure all students could be accommodated with the limited buses available.
Reports of late buses, two buses breaking down, and drivers unfamiliar with routes were just some of the first day challenges. An email from the district Wednesday evening addressed the issues with an apology and explanation that dispatch and communication systems were partly to blame for the issues.
The district email also acknowledged that transportation issues at the start of any school year take a few days to be ironed out and that the new drivers and new routes exacerbated the issue.
A new bus company app for parents also failed to work. Zonar MyView has the ability to show parents the progression of their student’s bus along the route. Since bus routes for Tewksbury were not loaded, the app was of no use to parents on Wednesday who either saw buses pass their street too early or waited nearly an hour for a bus to arrive.
On Sunday, Sept. 3, TPS administration sent out another email stating that district leadership met with bus company representative Nathan Lecrenski on Thursday, Aug. 31. The topics of driver preparation and route familiarity were discussed. Further, the email stated that the bus company’s radio dispatch repeater was down on Wednesday, and the bus company had to use cell phones to reach drivers.
The email also addressed the failure of the MyView Zonar tracking app.
“We learned that TTI experienced some complications with their vendor setup for the new school year with this bus tracking application. This has since been rectified as of Aug. 31; we did receive feedback from parents on Thursday that it was working. Please note: Buses are NOT visible on the app during non-school times and when buses are not running YOUR particular route,” stated the email.
According to a statement from Lecrenski which was included in the district email, “Our team is working diligently, alongside the district, to optimize our new routes, and we ask for continued patience as we further ramp up our services for the 2023-2024 school year.”
School Committee Chairperson Bridget Garabedian, who was part of the meetings with TTI, said, “The adverse experiences that some families had with bus transportation in the first two days of school were unacceptable. Tewksbury families should be able to have trust that all children are secure and safe in their transportation to and from school every day.”
Garabedian went on to say, ”I appreciate how closely the district has been working with Tewksbury Transit in immediate response to the challenges that TTI experienced. We [the School Committee] support and encourage TPS leadership in assuring that the contractual agreement with TTI is met despite the challenges.”
Garabedian echoed the sentiments of many families in supporting the bus drivers.
“Students and families love and trust their bus drivers, they are a huge part of their school experience. I hope that they feel valued and appreciated for the work that they do every day,” said Garabedian.
Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan said, “We are very optimistic with the changes made to the most difficult routes,” adding that “The TTI and the district administration took many suggestions made by the drivers to make these routes most efficient.”
Echoing Garabedian, Theriault-Regan said, “Bus and van drivers are truly the unsung heroes for our schools!”
