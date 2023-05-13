TEWKSBURY — Throughout Kirk Monbleau’s 15 years of high school coaching experience, he’s witnessed many athletes progress through their high school careers. In that span, which includes seven years at the helm of the Tewksbury High School baseball team, he will always remember the handful of players who stood out from the rest due to their character, leadership, and work ethic.
Dylan Paulding — one of the team’s standout performers this season on the diamond — is surely one of them.
“He’s a guy that I’ll always remember for just carrying himself the right way,” said the coach.
Paulding, who has cemented himself as the cornerstone of the Redmen lineup, truly does it all. Whether it be power at the plate, his abilities as catcher, or his leadership qualities, the senior has devoted an abundance of hard work throughout his baseball career. As Monbleau suggested, he took the humble approach regarding his thoughts on his senior season.
“I could be doing better at the plate,” said Paulding. “I’ve had opportunities to do better in certain spots, but at the end of the day I need to get better and so does everybody else.”
That drive to improve has fueled the power-hitter his whole life. After being called up to play on the freshman team as an eighth grader, Paulding has devoted the majority of the calendar year to baseball. When he’s not on the high school field, Paulding spends his summers competing on the Nor’Easters, an elite AAU baseball club.
“I spend a lot of time in the summer playing AAU ball, it’s a hobby that I really enjoy,” he said. “It was a nice feeling to keep getting better and better at it and to show it in the game.”
Because he’s used to the high level competition in the summer months, Paulding admits it makes the adjustment to high school ball more seamless. In the team’s fifth game of the season, Paulding walked it off at the plate to provide the Redmen with their first tally in the win column.
“It definitely helps when we’re facing the higher (level) pitching,” said Paulding. “The velocity stuff, that’s a lot of the stuff you see in the AAU ball. It helps knowing the game (and) knowing my responsibilities because at that point it’s just reflex and I don’t have to think too much.”
A natural catcher, Paulding didn’t always occupy the position while a member of the Redmen. With skilled catchers Ryne Rametta and Aiden Crogan previously in the program, Paulding has learned to adapt to new positions, including first base.
“I’ve never seen the game from the first base side, so being able to see it that way and have different responsibilities was fun to learn and fun to get good at,” he recalled. “Just being on the field is fun with this team.”
When Monbleau constructed his lineup during Paulding’s sophomore and junior season, he knew he couldn’t give up his bat — and had to find a spot for him in the field.
“I told him to grab a first-baseman’s glove and he did it,” recalled Monbleau. “He went out that night and got a glove and he worked at it. He was very good and a league all-star for his bat and his (work) at first, so he’s versatile in that sense.”
Whether it was making the transition to first-base or simply leading his team off the field, Monbleau has seen Paulding commit himself to a team-first mentality over the course of his career.
“He’s a kid who you ask him to do something and he’ll remember what you asked him to do and he’ll do it for the rest of the time he’s around you,” said the coach. “If you need something set up at the field, he’s going to be the first guy to do it.
“He worked so hard in the offseason, not just the past year but always growing up,” Monbleau continued. “He’s a guy that you want on your side. He competes, he’s a great guy in the dugout, he keeps (them) up in a way that the kids respond to.”
Currently at 3-8, Tewksbury is No. 38 in the latest edition of the MIAA Power Rankings. However, Paulding is confident his team will turn it around in time for a postseason bid.
“Our record doesn't show how we’re really doing,” he said. “We’ve had a bunch of games with a swing away from where we're up or a booted ball away. We compete against some really good teams and we play down to some teams we should be beating but hopefully we can turn it around and start getting some more wins.”
