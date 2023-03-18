TEWKSBURY — Seniors who take medications need a plan to maximize the benefits and minimize the possibility of errors. The Institute for Healthcare Improvement says this comes down to the “five rights” — the right patient, the right drug, the right dose, the right route, and the right time.
At the April 18, 2023 Tewksbury Council on Aging meeting, Dr. Katlynn Bugda Gwilt will explain why effective medication management is crucial for seniors to maintain good health and avoid potentially life-threatening complications. The Council on Aging meets at the Tewksbury Senior Center at 175 Chandler St.
“Seniors can keep themselves safe by understanding their medications and health conditions, sticking to prescribed dose schedules, storing medications properly, being aware of potential interactions and side effects, telling your providers about any over-the-counter meds or supplements that you are taking and not sharing medications with family members,” said Bugda Gwilt. “It’s also really important to communicate with your health team. They’ll work with you to make your medication regimen easier to manage.”
Bugda Gwilt has a PhD in Pharmacology from Northeastern University and is well aware of the dangers when a patient isn’t fully informed of potential harmful interactions among medications. She’s also aware of how a seemingly minor side effect can have serious repercussions for a senior.
“For example, as people age, they undergo physiological changes that affect the way their bodies process and clear drugs,” she said. “Alterations in kidney and liver function can slow the metabolism and clearance of drugs from the body, and might increase side effects. Your physicians are aware of this, but it’s up to the entire care team to manage these risks in their patients — especially seniors with multiple health conditions. The advent of online charting is supposed to ease this burden on providers, but there remains a risk for something to fall through the cracks, causing a potentially hazardous effect. This is why patients are encouraged to utilize the medication therapy management services offered by Medicare, to prevent these adverse events from occurring.”
In this session, Bugda Gwilt will explain how to work with your healthcare providers and pharmacist to develop a comprehensive medication management plan. Attendees will learn:
• How to understand and document your medicines’ purpose, dosage, prescriber and any foods or supplements to avoid.
• How to monitor side effects when starting a new prescription regimen, and ways to document these concerns to address with your provider.
• How to communicate effectively with your healthcare team, from your primary provider to the pharmacy to having a plan to let hospitals know exactly what meds you’re using.
“Building a medication management plan can empower seniors to take a more active role in managing their own health,” said Budga Gwilt. “While medical records access has improved, you never know when you’ll need to see a new, unfamiliar doctor. There are strategies to make sure you can inform them of your meds and avoid potential problems.”
All attendees will receive a worksheet to get started on a personalized medication management plan and tips for accessing help from Medicare Part D.
“Medicare plans often have medication management planning services, but seniors often don’t know about them,” said Bugda Gwilt. “You earned these benefits, so I’ll explain how to use them effectively.”
Tewksbury Council on Aging meetings are open to the public and begin at 2 p.m. in the Senior Center Conference Room. Go to bit.ly/3Fk9kt2 to learn more about the CoA.
