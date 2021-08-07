TEWKSBURY — The incidence of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Massachusetts, and Tewksbury is not spared. The Tewksbury Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard had its first case reported since May.
The dashboard, available at https://www.tewksbury.k12.ma.us/resources/for-parents-students/covid-19-information-updates, is a collaborative effort of the superintendent, assistant superintendent, lead nurse and the technology department. Information comes from the state’s MAVIS infectious disease database.
In an email sent to district parents, Superintendent Chris Malone announced that the case was related to summer programming, and that appropriate steps have been taken as far as “identifying close contacts and providing enhanced cleaning in specific areas.”
In the letter, Malone also explained that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education had just released its updated guidance for the 2021-2022 school year and that the district will need to absorb this information and discuss implementation. The guidelines include general, strong recommendations that students in grades K-6 wear masks, unvaccinated staff and students in grades 7 and above wear masks, and that vaccinated students be allowed to not wear masks.
In all cases, masks must be worn on school buses, per federal mandate, and anyone who wishes to remain masked may do so. The DESE guidelines may be found at https://www.doe.mass.edu/covid19/on-desktop/2021-0730fall-2021-covid19-guidance.pdf.
According to data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, cases in Middlesex County are up 1.12 percent from the two weeks prior to July 30. Tewksbury’s positivity is up 1.43 percent for the two week average, according to DPH data. The state’s color-coded rating system of green, yellow and red has not been applied to Tewksbury yet, with case counts in the “grey” category at this writing.
Tewksbury Health Director Shannon Sullivan said, “My advice is, whether or not if you are fully vaccinated, the best way to protect yourself if you are at high risk is to wear your mask. If you’re feeling sick, get tested.”
The largest number of cases are in 20-29 year olds and 30-39 year olds, according to state weekly reporting data. However, cases in all age brackets, from 0-70 are in the hundreds statewide. Only those in the over 80 bracket have single digit case counts in the state.
Data collected for Tewksbury from July 17-July 30 shows cases almost doubling, with the largest affected age brackets ages 20-29, those 0-9 years, and those 50-59.
The Delta variant is being blamed for this next wave of infections. The Delta variant is a strain of SARS-COV-2 which first surfaced in India. Variants emerge as mutations of an original virus as they are passed from host to host, or person to person.
Delta is at least 50 percent more contagious than previous strains of COVID-19, and is being compared to the chicken pox in terms of rapid transmissibility.
Unvaccinated youth are 4x more likely to experience severe symptoms, though vaccinated people are considered 95-100 percent likely to not require hospitalization should they become sick.
For individuals who are not fully vaccinated, the CDC advises the following:
• Wear a face covering or mask that covers your nose and mouth.
• Stay six feet apart from others who don’t live with you.
• Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available
• Get tested if you have been exposed to or have symptoms associated with COVID-19.
When you wear a face covering or cloth mask, it should:
• Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face,
• Be secured with ties or ear loops,
• Include multiple layers of fabric,
• Allow for breathing without restriction, and
• Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
Should you or anyone in your household have symptoms or believe they were in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, testing is strongly recommended. Free testing is still available in Massachusetts. Visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/find-a-covid-19-test.
