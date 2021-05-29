TEWKSBURY — Last week, the Board of Selectmen heard a presentation on the Pedestrian Mobility Master Plan from DPW Director Brian Gilbert and Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman. Gilbert and Hardiman reviewed the history of the plan’s development, the current status of sidewalks in the town, and future projects.
Gilbert reviewed the work of the 2004 sidewalk committee, which identified 34 locations in town with about 25 miles of sidewalk with potential for investment. Gilbert added that the 2016 master plan identified sidewalks as one of the top 10 issues facing the community, and the 2017 community visioning project ranked sidewalks as second most important to residents, coming only behind schools.
Gilbert further explained that consultants were hired to work on the PMMP, mapping the entire existing sidewalk network and establishing goals for the plan. In 2017, a public workshop was held at town hall to gather input from residents on desired locations for sidewalks, and in 2018 work began on the first sidewalk construction project under the plan.
The main goals of the PMMP include increased connectivity to connect fragmented segments of existing sidewalks for better usability; walkable routes to popular municipal and commercial destinations; promotion of recreation and outdoor exercise; and a reduction in the potential for pedestrian accidents involving vehicles.
The design of the plan achieves these goals through the installation of sidewalks in gaps of the existing sidewalk, along major corridors, and between points of interest, as well as design features to enhance the safety of pedestrians.
Hardiman explained that the plan identifies a total of 57 segments on 13 major roadways throughout town designated for sidewalk construction, based on a maximum construction cost of $250,000 (a number derived from Town Meeting appropriations).
Gilbert added that the town can review sidewalk installation on other roads at a later date as the needs of residents change. Hardiman said that the biggest safety issue is establishing enough space between pedestrians and vehicles.
As such, several design elements have been incorporated into the plan, including a three-foot wide vegetated buffer between the sidewalk and roadway; curbing with a vertical profile in areas were the minimum vegetated buffer is not feasible; ADA-compliant ramps and crosswalks; traffic calming measures, such as the narrowing of roadways; and increased signage at crosswalks.
Hardiman added that while asphalt is less expensive, granite is more durable for curbing, so granite is used at ramps for increased durability; otherwise, sidewalks will primarily be curbed with an asphalt Cape Cod berm.
Gilbert and Hardiman gave an overview of completed, in-process, and future sidewalk projects on major arteries and intersections. Funding was provided through the town’s general fund, Chapter 90, MassDOT Complete Streets grants, the Massachusetts Housing Choice grant program, and the newly approved sidewalk revolving fund.
To date, four sidewalk construction projects have been completed under the PMMP, with approximately 7,000 feet of sidewalk installed. 3,800 feet of sidewalk is currently under design, and the MassDOT resurfacing project will replace or install 13,000 feet of sidewalk along Main Street.
According to Gilbert and Hardiman, between 2018 and 2022, approximately 8.1 miles of sidewalk will be installed in Tewksbury through various DPW and MassDOT projects. In addition, the town received two grants to expand available funding for sidewalk construction ($400,000 from the Complete Streets program, and a $220,000 Housing Choice grant).
To learn more about the status of sidewalks in the community and review the Pedestrian Mobility Master Plan, residents are invited to visit www.tewksbury-ma.gov/sidewalks.
