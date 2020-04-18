TEWKSBURY — During this difficult time when we are all encouraged to stay apart, a community came together to help a Tewksbury resident usher in his 8th birthday.
Walker Boudreau, a fun-loving second grader at the Heath Brook school, loves to read, play outdoors, and spend time with his devoted family, despite having to overcome many health obstacles over his lifetime.
Walker was born prematurely and spent the first five weeks of his life in the NICU at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston. As a result of his premature birth, he has battled many health issues, which have now left him immunocompromised.
Immunocompromised is a condition where the body does not produce enough Immunoglobulin G, common antibodies that help prevent infection.
Because of this health condition, Walker has been isolated at home with only the company of his parents, Erin and Dan Boudreau, none of whom have been able to leave their home during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Walker's close-knit family had originally planned to celebrate his 8th birthday, along with his cousins’ 16th and 21st birthdays, all together at Disney World in Florida, but travel plans had to be canceled due to the pandemic.
The disappointment of the canceled Disney celebration only became worse when family members realized they would not even be able to give Walker a birthday kiss or hug.
The thought of not being with her nephew on his birthday prompted Walker’s aunt, Tewksbury resident Mary Reitano, to do something special for him.
After seeing “drive by” parades on the news, Reitano proceeded to organize a birthday parade in honor of her nephew by starting a Facebook event that she shared with family and friends.
“Knowing how many lives Walker has touched, I knew we would have a decent turnout,” Reitano said, “but nothing prepared me for the amount that did turn out from near and far.”
With help from her husband, Mike Reitano, and Tewksbury Police Officers Jennie Welch and Rob Bjorkgren, the parade was a huge success.
Family friend, and Tewksbury firefighter, Pete Bielecki was able to enlist firefighters and a fire engine from South Street Station Unit 1 to lead the parade of more than 50 vehicles that drove by Walker’s Tewksbury home.
When asked what he thought of the parade, Walker stated “ I was, like, almost going to faint because of all of those cars, but I didn’t! I was just really happy and shocked at the same time.”
The Reitano and Boudreau families would like to thank everyone in the community that helped make this birthday celebration possible.
Reitano said, “I am truly humbled and grateful for everyone that took the time to come to Walker’s parade, say a message of support, help us do this, or just be there for us.”
