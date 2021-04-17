TEWKSBURY — Jade Peters, a six-year old Tewksbury resident, has made the town proud by winning the title of Miss Massachusetts Princess, and has been chosen to advance to the national competitions being held during the summer.
Ashley Peters, mother of Jade Peters, describes the process of how Jade achieved her latest title.
“In order to advance to Internationals this July you need to win a title for your state. Jade has the title of Miss Massachusetts Princess and is now guaranteed a spot at Internationals. Contestants at IUM Internationals are judged in five different areas: Interview, Evening Gown, High Fashion Runway, Personal Introduction, and Community Involvement.
“There are also a variety of optionals that contestants can enter into. The rewards of this pageant range from crowns and sashes to trips. The new international royalty will win so many prizes along with their crown and sash and going on multiple trips with all of the other queens.”
In terms of competing in the age of COVID-19, Peters talked about some necessary changes.
“This pageant process has been a little different due to COVID. COVID has presented everyone with all new rules and regulations to follow which changes scheduling, guest numbers, and capacity. Now the directors have to think about capacity and venue to follow guidelines while also accommodating all of the contestants and their one guest.
“Normally, you could purchase tickets for the contestants family to attend and now you are permitted only one guest per contestant. So everyone at home can only watch the crowning ceremony through a live link that is provided to share with family and friends.
“Masks are another challenge for the older contestants. When they have their makeup done for on stage competitions they have to be careful putting their mask over it to still follow guidelines and keep themselves and others safe.”
Jade’s mother shared her daughter’s favorite parts of competing.
“Jade loves being on that stage but she also loves meeting new friends and making new memories. Internationals bring girls from all over together to meet and make lifelong friendships that wouldn't have happened otherwise. Jade loves wearing her custom made jumpsuits on the runway that either have capes or skirts attached to them.
“Jade has also loved dressing up in her evening gowns and getting to go out on that stage like a princess. She has some special attire in store for internationals both for onstage events and the off stage parties that have been put together for contestants to relax and have some fun.”
Jade is also involved in community service.
“Some of Jade's favorite things outside of pageantry is spending time with family and finding ways to give back to the community. Due to COVID, not all of her family can be there in person to watch so she loves spending time with everyone before she heads to the pageant. One organization that she is involved in is Gomee Girls and it is a perfect fit for her.
“Gomee Girls and Jade both embody the same values of spreading kindness and girl empowerment. This organization also holds aspects similar to the pageant system in regards to a sisterhood of girls supporting one another and making new friendships that last a lifetime.”
The Peters’ journey with pageants so far has been short but eventful.
“Jade has been competing in pageants since last December and has loved every minute of it. Jade started out in the pageant world competing in the ECUSA Christmas Spectacular where she placed as third runner up landing herself a spot in the queens court. From there she continued competing in ECUSA State Preliminaries where she placed in New York.
“At the New York Preliminary, Jade won Miss New York Miss Congeniality making that her very first title within that system and landing her a spot at ECUSA Nationals this summer. Jade continued to branch out and tried her very first virtual pageant with Belle of the Ball Pageant system where she placed as Queen of her age division winning herself the title of Miss Massachusetts Little Belle.
“That title landed her a spot at Belle of the Ball Nationals this April. She then tried at IUM where she now holds the title for Miss Massachusetts Princess leading up to Internationals where she will compete for an international title.”
Of course, Jade couldn’t do all the amazing things she does without the support of her loved ones.
“Friends and family have been a huge support for Jade throughout competing in pageants. With such a good support system she knows that she has many people cheering her on and watching from home while she competes.
“Jade knows that win or lose she has so many people that will be proud of her regardless of the outcome. She can find support from her family, friends, school, community, and Instagram followers. Everyone always has kind and encouraging words to root her on. This in return helps to build her confidence even higher.”
And, in her journey in competition, Jade has made close friends that will hopefully last a lifetime.
“Jade has made new friendships that wouldn't have been made if she didn't attend the pageants. It's nice when she goes to a pageant or events and can recognize familiar faces.”
In terms of involvement outside of competing, Jade demonstrates a wide variety of community engagement.
“Jade is involved in a variety of extracurricular activities such as dance, cheer, and girl scouts. Jade takes three different dance classes including intro to dance, acro/tumble, and hip-hop. She loves to cheer and is excited for team try-outs coming up in May. Girls Scouts always holds new and exciting things for Jade to participate in with her troop.”
And Jade has high aspirations in her future, too.
“Jade's dreams include placing as Ultimate Grand Supreme at the ECUSA pageant and seeing how far she can continue in pageantry as she grows. When she grows up Jade wants to build houses for people that don't have homes of their own.”
Finally, Peters offers this advice to parents or children who want to begin competing in pageants.
“Advice I have for people that want to try pageants for the first time is to always have fun and not to worry about your competition. Judges are always looking for contestants that are having fun and really enjoy being up on that stage. People of any age can compete at pageants and be a Queen.”
Congratulations to Jade on achieving the title of Miss Massachusetts Princess, and best of luck in July’s international contest. Tewksbury should be very proud to have such a bright young woman representing the town and State of Massachusetts.
