TEWKSBURY — Lisa Marie Ippolito, of Tewksbury, is departing from her position as Principal of the Joshua Eaton School in Reading to become the Assistant Superintendent of Newburyport. Ippolito has experience working in Wilmington Public Schools, has worked in many facets of school systems, from teacher to STEM coordinator to principal, and has a passion for public education.
Ippolito first delved into what inspired her to apply for the assistant superintendent position.
“I’ve always had a passion for curriculum, instruction and assessment. I enjoy doing that type of work and helping teachers grow. This position gives me the opportunity to do all of that.”
In her career, Ippolito has been in all aspects of education. Some positions she’s held include being an elementary school principal in Reading, a curriculum coordinator, an elementary math coordinator, a tech integration specialist, a third grade teacher, a special education teacher and title one educator, a North Middlesex elementary librarian, and many more.
The interview process was both the most intense and the most exciting part of the application process.
“The interview stages were rigorous, and I knew from the questions and the topics they talked about that this was a place I wanted to be. To me, it felt more like it was a conversation rather than an interview, and the people at Newburyport spoke to the vision I have for public education.”
She is optimistic about her future in the assistant superintendent position.
“I want to be a real active listener as I start out, to hear what people want in their education.
“I’ve met with principals and the superintendent and the wonderful former assistant superintendent, Angela Bik, and special education teachers.
“I’m really excited to get started, and everyone has been so generous and warm and welcoming, it’s a great community.”
Ippolito describes how she got accepted into the position, and her feelings towards it.
“Superintendent Gallagher called me and told me I was hired and I was so thrilled and excited!
“Newburyport felt like a great environment. I went in front of the School Committee, where they voted me in, which was a great experience as well. It was amazing to listen to their questions and hear their vision. It’s hard to leave Joshua Eaton, but I am overall elated to get started.”
She also took some time to reflect on how what she has learned from years past helps guide her today.
“I am fortunate to have had so many roles in education. Each one gave me a wide base of knowledge so I may make educated decisions.”
In her lengthy experience in multiple town public schools, Ippolito talks about things left to accomplish.
“I want to do more of working with the curriculum and understanding that it is critical in understanding how we teach children. It empowers teachers and staff to be precise and explicit in what they’re teaching, and making roadmaps so everyone may ave an equitable education.
“The students are and should always be at the center of everything we do. Whenever there is a decision to be made, I always ask this question: ‘Is it best for the kids?’ It’s practically my mantra.”
Ippolito reflected on how her school, Joshua Eaton, where she was previously principal, has adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s important to understand that different regions do different things, even though we follow the same core curriculum. It is helpful that Massachusetts is number one in education. In Eaton, everyone has done an excellent job in educating in a pandemic, from remote to hybrid and full in-person learning. Teachers had to learn a lot about teaching differently with no window of time. And parents were amazing and supportive throughout this process. It’s so empowering to see and propels you to want to do well.”
The aspect of the assistant superintendent role that she is most looking forward to is as follows:
“I look forward to working with people for the best interest of kids, as well as learning and supporting people around me with the same common goal. Part of my role is mentoring induction for new teachers, and I love working with new educators and helping them fall in love with education, the same way I have.”
Finally, she shared some kind words and advice to kids, educators, and parents who have struggled with online and hybrid learning this past year.
“For the kids, you’ve tried your best, keep trying your best and seek support when you need it. It’s not easy but it’s worth it. For parents, thank you for working with us through the hardships. And for teachers, continue doing the awesome work you’re doing and reach out for support whenever you need. Education is a collaborative field, and we thrive when we all work together.”
