TEWKSBURY — Former Tewksbury resident and TMHS alumni Jeff Venuti has opened the doors to his new meadery, Blisspoint, at his home in Somerville, and aims to expand into a retail storefront, educate customers about mead, and help customers find their beverage bliss point.
What sparked your passions for brewery?
A meadery is different from a brewery. We are licensed as a winery, there are no grains or malt based ingredients in our product, I’ve been brewing for over 20 years, and have had a general interest in fermentation. What attracted me to mead was the complexity of simplicity. Fewer procedural steps are involved in making mead, wort boiling isn’t necessary, it’s less energy intensive, and the natural sugar source doesn’t need to be converted, as we use honey. We support responsible beekeeping, and are supporting pollinators.
There are an extraordinary number of different things you can do with mead, it can be carbonated or stilled, not always sweet, and you can make it with a low or high alcohol content. There are so many different honeys you can use to make it, such as orange blossoms, avocado blossoms, and blueberry blossoms.
Mead is more than one or two products, and showing only a few is doing it a disservice. I wanted to show all the angles of diversity to customers. Everyone has personal taste preferences and it’s all about finding a beverage bliss point. Yours today may be different tomorrow, depending on circumstances from daily occurrences, and I want to accommodate all tastes.
What inspired the name Blisspoint?
My wife was listening to an NPR show about bliss points in the food industry, a man in the food industry coined the term. Companies were doing product testing with customers, testing different ingredients and amounts and plotting on a curve to see where the optimal flavor was, and the peak is the bliss point. What that means is the taster cannot perceive the taste as any better. We were talking about that concept and found it fascinating and how many things you could apply it to. My wife wrote a song about bliss points in relationships, and the concept was echoing in my ear as I wanted to help people find their beverage bliss point.
What is a current goal you have for Blisspoint Meadery?
Generating awareness, as I’m offering a product nobody has heard of, from a company nobody has heard of. Part of my job is educating people and making them aware of mead. I have a page on my website educating people about mead and answering questions. We’ve only had our doors virtually open for a month.
What would you say have been your biggest challenges thus far?
Getting the products out the door. I'm a full time electrical engineer, and mead is my second full time job, so I’ve been learning all other aspects of how to get a product to market, such as graphic design and website building.
People also don’t know what mead is or are misinformed and have misconceptions, such as the idea that mead is the same as what the vikings drank, and those misconceptions formed their opinions.
How has COVID impacted your business?
Honestly, COVID shelved the business for a year. Blisspoint has been a concept for four years. But society needed parents at home while the kids were doing online schooling, that required a lot from me, as a parent. So time evaporated. On a business level, there’s global supply chain issues, such as a 40 percent increase in bottle price, and I have been waiting for bottle caps since July.
How has your upbringing in Tewksbury impacted your life and career?
I graduated in 1992 from TMHS. I was a good student, was on the track and cross country teams, and the education I got there was the launching point to higher education in engineering. TMHS fostered my analytical mindset that got me to dive into curiosities like mead. I've always been attached to surrounding communities, and liked being connected to the place I grew up in.
How did you find your process for making our product?
Lots of experimenting. I would, at times, have 20 different things fermenting at a time with variations of a single variable, seeing what that difference makes. Symbee, one of our unique products, was an experiment with combining Jun tea with a kombucha like base, and testing it with fruits. The feedback from friends was better than products with mead that I had been sharing with them for years, so I added it to the lineup. The name comes from my wife, when we looked at the symbiotic relationship in fermentation with yeast and bacteria. Sym- plus Bee.
What convinced you to make the jump from electrical engineering to becoming a business owner?
I develop electronics for communication systems, and products can take years before they get into the market. I’m not connected to customers, and wanted something that put me closer to the customer base. Making and sharing mead gave me a creative outlet, and allowed me to see the satisfaction in customers, and it inspired me to become a business owner.
Where do you see Blisspoint and yourself heading in the next five years or so?
It is a home operation, I have no retail space, but rather 500 square foot production space. We intend to grow into a tasting room or retail storefront. We offer products via curbside pickup, ship to 38 states, and offer tasting appointments. But there’s no place to try products with regular tasting hours. I hope to be at farmers markets to connect with communities, connecting with chambers of commerce, and connect with local businesses and do collaborations.
What would you say has been your proudest achievement with Blisspoint?
I’m pretty proud of some of the products I’ve put out so far, and the diversity I’ve been able to offer. There are styles to suit taste preferences of so many different people and palettes, and it’s helped others find their beverage bliss point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.