BILLERICA — Recently, it was announced that Shawsheen Tech Superintendent/Director Brad Jackson has decided to renew Principal Jessica Cook’s contract for the 2020-2021 school year. Cook’s new contract will expire on June 30, 2021, and will be reevaluated at the end of the school year in regards to possible renewal.
This announcement comes after backlash following the announcement in early May that the district was choosing not to renew Cook’s contract for the 2020-2021 school year. In response to the decision, a Change.org petition was launched in opposition, gaining over 2,800 signatures.
“As the leader of our school community, Ms. Cook has shown the dedication and ability to both continue the proud traditions of Shawsheen Tech and provide the forward thinking direction that allows our school to be the preeminent CVTE school in Massachusetts,” the petition’s description reads. “The removal of Ms. Cook during this unprecedented pandemic and without a full-time, permanent superintendent is both unwise and irresponsible.”
Prior to serving as principal, Cook was first hired as a history teacher in 2009. She was promoted to principal in 2018, and has received kudos from students, parents, and faculty alike for her work at the school.
In response to her contract renewal, Cook expressed gratitude, as she looks towards filling a mentorship role for students and faculty in the face of upcoming structural changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just feel I am where I belong here as principal,” said Cook in an interview with Wicked Local Billerica. “I am looking forward to working with this new group to further that mission. I have always strived to find mentorship.”
Cook, as well as the rest of the Shawsheen Tech faculty and administration now look towards the upcoming school year, as they work to prepare students and parents for the launch of the recently-announced hybrid learning model in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.