TEWKSBURY — On June 20, the Tewksbury Select Board held the last of three nights of hearings to review adult retail marijuana license applications for several companies vying for one of the town’s three retail marijuana licenses and a host community agreement with the town.
Bella Luna, owned by Patrick Nichols, presented a proposal for 890 East St. A community outreach meeting was held last October. In collaboration with operating partner CannaVana, the company hopes to exceed $9 million in gross annual sales over the first three years.
The company outlined loss and diversion prevention strategies and quality control and testing plans. The company will give hiring preference to applicants who are competent in American Sign Language, as well as to those disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs.
Carbonear LLC, owned by Dean Graffeo, presented a proposal for 2186-2196 Main St. A community outreach meeting was held in March 2023. The company plans to donate one percent of gross sales to local charities and 100 hours of paid employee volunteer time in the community, with an aim to achieve $8 million in gross annual sales in the first three years.
The location will be operated by CNA Stores, a veteran owned business. Six to eight employees will be in-store at any time, and the design will be low-profile to blend in with the “semi-rural” location.
Board members asked proponents about their business plans, including preventing sales to minors and maintaining security, and residents primarily questioned traffic impacts. The board pushed some applicants on mitigating impacts on neighboring residential lots through vegetation and fencing.
Member James Mackey recused himself from the hearings. Member Patrick Holland also reported that he had a business relationship with Graffeo, but did not recuse himself.
After all hearings are conducted for all applicants,the board will decide whether to award three, two, one, or zero licenses among the applicants. The board will consider the matter at its meeting on July 18, 2023.
