TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on July 19, 2023.
The committee remembered district staff who passed away with a moment of silence honoring teacher and librarian Maureen Kelley, teacher’s aide Pamela Lussier, and former assistant to the superintendent Jan LaRocque.
The committee recognized the TMHS girls softball team for their appearance at the MIAA D2 State Championship. Tewksbury beat out Stoughton, Dartmouth and Somerset-Berkley before falling to Burlington in a 10-9 game at the state final.
“They are great representatives of the school and great representatives of the community,” said athletic director Ron Drouin.
In her superintendent and staff report, Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan noted that more TMHS students are taking Advanced Placement exams, with nearly 70 percent of students scoring a 3 out of 5 or higher this year.
Theriault-Regan reviewed the results of the district’s tiered focused monitoring report and continuous improvement and monitoring plan, which is conducted on a rotating schedule by the state. The report focuses on special education and civil rights; the district meets all standards for special education and all but one of the civil rights standards: “all students do not have equal access to the full range of general education programs” in a least restrictive environment.
48.6 percent of eligible special education students are served in a full inclusion setting, a rate lower than the state, and 29.4 percent of eligible students are served in a partial inclusion setting, a rate higher than the state.
“We are overservicing outside of that general ed setting,” Theriault-Regan said.
She explained that the district is convening a team to analyze root causes and will develop a plan to address overservicing.
Libby updated the committee on summer school maintenance projects, including work on the gym floor at the Center Elementary School and site work at the Dewing preschool program.
The committee conducted readings on several policies, including, student discipline and digital and online communication. Members voted to approve changes to language regarding TMHS student parking passes and related responsibilities, with information now found in the student handbook.
The committee took up its annual superintendent evaluation at the end of the first year of Theriault-Regan’s two-year contract. The committee praised her for “effective strategic leadership” and “commitment to timelines,” as well as “efforts to seek feedback” from stakeholders.
“I appreciate how you’ve led your team through [challenges],” said chair Bridget Garabedian.
Members also highlighted Theriault-Regan’s communication on resolution of ongoing matters as well as pursuing grants for the district. In the future, the committee sought continuing efforts towards improving mental health education and supports for students and a more robust approach to public relations in the future.
Theriault-Regan thanked students and staff, as well as the committee, for their support.
“This job is truly a labor of love and it’s because of this community,” she said.
The next meeting is set for Aug. 16, 2023.
