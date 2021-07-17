TEWKSBURY — The historic Hardy Pike House on Main Street was demolished this week. The Tewksbury landmark, now part of Ira Toyota, has been a fixture on Main Street since 1740. The location at 464 Main St. has gone through numerous historical reviews and evaluations including offers to move the building.
In the end, Ira Toyota used the space for offices during its own construction and redevelopment phases, and now has taken down the structure as part of a larger expansion of its business.
According to the Massachusetts Historical Commission and the Tewksbury Historical Society, the Zachariah Hardy Homestead was originally a stagecoach stop between Boston and Nashua, New Hampshire. It was called the “Halfway” House because it was halfway between the major cities.
The Hardy family continued ownership up until 1875. Late 19th century owners include the Hill, Long and Pike families. Samuel Pike, a provisions dealer in Lowell, owned his 93-acre farm on Pike Street and the 40-acre Hardy place. Samuel’s son Daniel became a market gardener and farm manager.
Samuel Pike deeded the Main Street house and farm to Daniel and Alice in 1933/4. Alice Pike, an early town clerk of Tewksbury, would continue to own the property until 1976.
Historical commission documents state that the house was used as a “bed & breakfast" (Pike House B&B), a restaurant (Maggie McKeevers), and a gift shop (Vision House Gift Shop). In 2009, it was renovated and converted for use as a bookstore and café by Tewksbury resident and developer Marc and Leisa Ginsburg.
When the café closed, the vacant building’s fate came into question. Ginsburg sold the building to the adjoining Ira Toyota, who sought to use the location as an expansion of its parking area. Tewksbury town administration leased the building for temporary town offices during its own town hall renovation from 2013-2015.
Per earlier reporting in the Town Crier, a preservation consultant did determine that “it is a shame” that the house was not better utilized; that the mid-Victorian structure was solid. However, significant effort was spent by the town to try to find viable uses and owners.
The town did ask for bids in 2015. One proposal did come forward to move the house to another location in exchange for a zoning change, but that was struck down at a May 2016 Town Meeting.
