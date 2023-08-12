TEWKSBURY — A new cuisine is coming to Tewksbury. Art Gourmet, a Brazilian catering company, recently held a grand opening event at its new location at 1120 Main St.
The company was founded in 2014 as a catering service in Stoneham, and soon began a wholesale snack supply, providing Brazilian treats to local bakeries and stores. The new store in Tewksbury meets a need for a larger space and reimagines the former location of Crystal General Store. The company specializes in buffets for weddings, parties, and other events of all sizes.
Owners Marcos Lopes and sisters Roberta and Daniela do Nascimento picked Tewksbury for its location and business community, and noted a positive experience working with town offices to obtain permitting.
The renovated 2,900 square foot space includes a retail area, a kitchen, and work area. The company undertook significant construction to convert the space from the former Crystal General Store and invested heavily in a modern look.
Starting in the fall, customers will be able to visit the location and pick up grab-and-go frozen takeout, including fully cooked small bites in a range of flavors, such as ham and cheese, beef, chicken and cheese, yucca, and cheese and corn, as well as Middle Eastern kibe, or burghul beef.
Presentation is as important as flavor for Lopes and the Nascimentos, who carefully balance color, texture, and shapes to maximize the visual experience. Natural elements are incorporated, including edible flowers, birch bark cups and decorative herbs. The company pride itself on continually pushing into new markets and looks forward to bringing innovative products to customers.
The opening menu was expansive, combining traditional Brazilian fare with small-bite passed hors-d’oeuvres. Guests enjoyed eggplant antipasto, shrimp with passion fruit sauce, tapioca dice with pepper jelly, quinoa salad, chicken salad in puff pastry, charcuterie, spinach and artichoke dip, and coxinha, or Brazilian chicken croquette.
The dessert table was made up of brigadeiros, a traditional Brazilian treat similar to truffles; flavors included coconut, cinnamon sugar, and classic chocolate. The event also featured live music and a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Grab-and-go takeout will be available starting Sept. 6, and will be open Wednes-day through Saturday from 1 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit www.artgourmet.net to learn more.
