TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, June 16, 2022, the Tewksbury Board of Health held its monthly meeting. Member Charles Roux was not present due to health issues.
The board convened a public hearing for a permit for the keeping of animals. Joshua and Dave Winter of 2 Claire St. appeared for the hearing as applicants. The Winters sought to have a permit for the keeping of goats, having been under the impression that a permit they already had for chickens also covered the goats.
Having learned otherwise from animal inspector Pam Thomas, they immediately filed the proper paperwork. Thomas said, “they have a great set up.” The animals are rescued pygmy goats from a farm that was closing.
The goats have been neutered; no breeding is planned, according to Thomas.
“They’ve done an outstanding job,” said Thomas.
Josh Winter also had hens for over five years and has had no issue, according to Thomas.
Josh Winter described the animal pen area and that the goats are names Diesel and Dude. Hay is stowed in a dry area, and the goats have a shed keep dry. Thomas stated the goats’ hooves are in outstanding condition and that Winter himself takes care of the animals.
“I thought they were paying someone because it is done so well,” said Thomas, a former 4H member.
Chairperson Ray Barry asked about fencing issues with the goats, and if the goats were escaping. The fence has been reinforced satisfactorily.
“Goats are tricky,” said Thomas.
Resident Dave Aznavoorian spoke as a resident who borders the Winter property. Aznavoorian took issue with the fence situation and stated that the goats escape into his yard, “sometimes multiple times per day.”
Aznavoorian said he has no issue with the Winters as neighbors, they just don’t want the goats in their yard.
Winter said the fence has been installed for a few weeks so the goats have not gotten out since the improvements.
Resident Steve Trudeau supported Winter and praised his maturity and research over the years. Trudeau said that it is not even apparent the animals are there, there is no smell and “the animals are obviously well cared for.”
The board was satisfied with the conditions under which the animals are kept and approved the permit.
In director reports, Health Director Shannon Gillis reported that Oliveira farm is still in the throes of removing animals from the property. The representative of the owner of the property is at odds with another family member who is keeping animals on the Marston Street farm. Town attorney Kevin Feeley is in contact with Oliveira attorney Donald Borenstein to try to resolve the issue.
Gillis reported that Dunkin’ Donuts at 1220 Main St. is keeping up their food logs and recording temperatures appropriately. The franchise owner is submitting logs to Gillis weekly.
Gillis shared that food establishments were notified via postcard that a Serv Safe staff member must be on site at all hours that an operation is open. This requirement is necessary as of Sept. 15, 2022, according to Gillis, who is also considering using postcards to notify food establishments of other health regulations from time to time as a reminder.
Gillis opted Tewksbury into the state distribution of COVID-19 tests. She has received 5,670 test kits and will be working with the town nurse to distribute them to the public.
Gillis encouraged Tewksbury residents to visit the farmer’s market each Thursday at Livingston Street park from 4 - 7 p.m.
The issue of brown water was raised by Barry who has spoken with the town manager and wants residents to understand that there is no public health risk. The color is caused by the sediment in the pipes and in the water storage tanks. Greater demand stirs up the water via higher flows.
Barry repeated there is no health risk. There is an FAQ on the town website to help residents understand the issue, and it is not isolated to Tewksbury. It was suggested to run the water until it is clear, and avoid washing clothes in brown water.
Gillis said that $9.3 million in ARPA funds will be used for upgrading the water mains, replacing aging infrastructure. He mentioned awareness of restaurants that were operating when water mains had broken and no fresh water was available to establishments.
Member Melissa Braga updated the board about the Wellness committee which is trying to get going again post-COVID. Braga also mentioned reviving Tewksbury Cares.
Board of Health members now have town email addresses and residents are encouraged to reach out with any questions or concerns: mbraga@tewksbury-ma.gov, samato@tewksbury-ma.gov, rbarry@tewksbury-ma.gov, croux@tewksbury-ma.gov, and rscarano@tewksbury-ma.gov.
Braga gave COVID statistics showing a reduction in hospitalization rates. Braga also mentioned monkeypox and that Mass.gov is a resource for people to learn more information.
Blood pressure clinics are held at the senior center on Tuesdays from 10 - 11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 9 - 11 a.m.
Robert Scarano mentioned that there are mosquito spraying appointments available through Mass Mosquito Control at www.cmmcp.org.
The next meeting of the board will be July 21, 2022.
