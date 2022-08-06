TEWKSBURY — At the July 18 meeting of the Tewksbury Planning Board, chair Steve Johnson reported that member Eric Ryder resigned in a letter to Town Manager Richard Montuori and the Select Board. Professional obligations conflicted with the board’s meetings, and the board was unable to change the schedule to accommodate him.
“His expertise was certainly a bonus,” said Johnson.
Ryder has been the Department of Public Works director in Hudson, NH since 2016; before that, he worked in utilities and maintenance in various municipalities.
Ryder was first elected to the Planning Board in 2018, finishing two years of an unexpired term after the resignation of member Keith Anderson. He was elected to a full five-year term in 2020. Ryder served as clerk from 2021 to 2022.
According to meeting minutes, Ryder was not present at nearly a third of the meetings during his tenure on the board, missing over half of meetings in 2022.
The board plans to work with the Select Board to find a suitable candidate to fill the seat until the 2023 spring town election, accepting applications from interested community members. The board voted to allow Ryder to remain on the elementary school building committee until the building process is complete.
Member Bob Fowler also shared that his current five-year term will be his last, as he will not run in the 2023 town election, rounding out a 40-year tenure on the board, during which time he served as chair several times.
Fowler was first elected to the Planning Board for a five-year term in April of 1983, winning 2,518 votes with no opponent. On the same ballot that year, residents were also asked to vote on a nonbinding referendum to adopt a town management or town administrator form of government, and to approve a legislative action to permit the town to allow alcohol to be sold on Sundays in package stores.
1983 also saw the launch of the Internet, the final episode of “M*A*S*H,” and the invention of the recently-discontinued Choco Taco.
Fowler went on to be re-elected for eight total terms. A former captain with the Tewksbury Fire Department, Fowler was one of the firefighters who responded to the 1972 gas explosion on Chapman Road.
Two seats will be open in the 2023 spring town election: one three-year term, and one unexpired term to complete Ryder’s two remaining years through 2025.
