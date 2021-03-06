TEWKSBURY — Recently, the deadline for candidates to file nomination papers for April’s annual town election passed. In order to appear on the ballot, 50 valid registered Tewksbury voter’s signatures and addresses were required, in addition to completed nomination papers.
Two local candidates for the Tewksbury Board of Selectmen have recently announced their candidacy via social media.
In the Tewksbury Residents Facebook page, town residents Colin McNaught and James Mackey III have announced they will be running in this year’s selectmen race. There are two open seats on the ballot.
McNaught, a lifelong Tewksbury resident, is currently a college student, studying at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire. Mackey is a 13-year U.S. Army veteran, and fourth-generation Tewksbury resident.
Both candidates’ announcements on Facebook invited town residents to ask questions about the candidates, as well as their policy platforms. Issues of interest included affordable housing, the town’s COVID-19 response, tax rates, and the local government’s transparency.
The open seats on the Board of Selectmen are currently held by Brian Dick and Mark Kratman. Kratman is seeking reelection, and joins McNaught, Mackey, former Board of Health member George Ferdinand, and former Selectman Todd Johnson in the race. Dick is not seeking reelection.
There are also four candidates running for the two open seats in the School Committee race. They include incumbent member James Cutelis, Bridgit Garbedian, Nicholas Parsons, and Deborah Wall. Incumbent member Scott Wilson has decided to not seek reelection.
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. With any questions, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-640-4355.
