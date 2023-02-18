By looking at the thermometer lately, one would never guess we are deep into a New England winter season.
Mid-February usually offers the New England area plenty of snow and cold temperatures, but winter of 2023 has been seriously lacking in both categories.
While you may not miss shoveling snow this season, you certainly won’t want to miss out on having fun at one of the many winter festivals happening in our area just in time to kick off school winter vacation.
On Feb. 17 and 18 all are welcome to Lowell Winterfest at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.
This annual event for the City of Lowell promises a great time for all, with or without snow!
Attractions include the National Human Dog Sled Championship, the Family Fun Zone, and outdoor games and amusements.
Be sure to bring your appetite to the Lowell Winterfest, as there will be plenty of specialty foods on hand, including the traditional favorite North Bowl Soup Competition.
Enjoy shopping at the winter market, featuring crafts and food items from local artists and vendors.
The two-day event ends with a spectacular fireworks display. For a full schedule of events visit www.lowellwinterfest.com.
Since it is school vacation week, why not load up the family SUV and make an off season trip to Cape Cod for the Yarmouth Winter Carnival on Feb. 18 through the 20th.
This carnival takes place at a summertime favorite place, Skull Island, located at 934 Rt. 28 in South Yarmouth.
The kids will have fun with face painting, balloon artists, stilt walkers and a hula hoop and fire show. Mom and dad will enjoy live music, delicious food and craft vendors. There is also a petting zoo and an outdoor, synthetic ice skating rink.
Admission is $3 per person, but kids under 6 are free. Ice skating is $10 per person, and reservations for the skating rink are required.
To register for ice skating, or for questions about the event, call the Yarmouth Recreation Department at 508-398-2231 x1520.
Celebrate Presidents Day at WinterFest in Quincy on Feb. 20 from 2 to 7 p.m. This free event takes place in and around the historic Hancock Adams Common, located at 1305 Hancock St. in Quincy.
This celebration includes a bird and reptile exhibit show, the Mad Scientist Fire and Ice show and puppet performances. Live music acts include an appearance by Brendan Ryan from NBC’s The Voice.
There will also be ice sculpture demonstrations, a Winter Laser show, and plenty of food provided by local vendors.
Although all events are free, some shows may require advance registration. For more information on this event visit www.eventbrite.com/e/481661180557.
A combination of local history and natural beauty is what you’ll find on Saturday, Feb. 25 in Harvard. Celebrate WinterFest at Harvard’s Fruitland Museum, located at 102 Prospect Hill Road in Harvard.
The Fruitland Museum and the Harvard Lion’s Club teamed up to provide a fun day of activities for the whole family.
Activities include a 5k road race, a Human Dog Sled Race, family friendly games and activities. Relax by the fire pit and make s’mores, or enjoy good food, beer and wine in the heated tent.
Admission to WinterFest also includes access to the Fruitland Museum Art Gallery, Wayside Gallery and the Fruitland grounds.
Tickets are $5 per person for non-members, and free for Trustee members. For more information on activities and tickets, visit www.thetrustees.org.
School winter vacation is almost upon us. Even though the kids may be missing sledding time this vacation, at least mom and dad are not missing snow shoveling time, and there are still plenty of winter activities to enjoy without the frozen flakes.
No snow needed to partake in the fun activities planned this school vacation at one of the area’s many winter celebrations.
Warm up to the idea of celebrating WinterFest 2023. It is sure to offer all the fun without the frozen!
