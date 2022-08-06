TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on July 18, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Eric Ryder was not in attendance.
The board approved a nine month compliance extension for the business park at 120 Lumber Lane.
The board conducted a site plan review for 1879 Main St. The proponents are seeking to build a car wash on the former Funland site. Board members expressed opposition to the project.
“Is there a need for another car wash?” asked member Vinny Fratalia, citing three other car washes in the area.
The proponent is seeking permission from other businesses to use Airport Road, a private way, as an “escape lane” for cars leaving the site.
Chair Steve Johnson raised concerns over traffic issues turning onto Main Street; the board asked the proponent to conduct a traffic study with the town before coming back for further review.
The board reviewed a sign special permit request for the new Starbucks at 1800 Main St., which is seeking more signs than allowed under the zoning bylaw. Board members approved some of the signage.
“You don’t want the place to look like a circus,” said member Jim Duffy.
The board addressed a site plan review and special permit application for 623 Main St., the former Nissan dealership across from Jimbo’s Roast Beef. Eco Auto is seeking to open a “dealership for the future,” selling hybrid and electric vehicles, as well as distributing charging stations to customers.
Owner Al Salas said that 54 percent of people who purchase electric cars also purchase charging stations; Salas plans to double the number of EV charging stations in town.
The board approved waivers.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan review, land disturbance permit, and special permit at 30 Commerce Way. The 87,000 square foot “industrial flex” building has no proposed tenants, but the building will house six loading docks and about 60 employees on 12 acres.
The proponents adjusted plans to meet the board’s requests at a prior meeting, but several abutters raised concerns over truck traffic in the area, as well as drainage issues. The board continued the discussion to August to give Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman time to review issues.
The board continued a discussion on a site plan special permit and land disturbance permit for Trull Brook Golf Course at 160 & 170 River Road at the applicant’s request.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 22, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
