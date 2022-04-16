TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on April 5, 2022 at town hall to review a presentation on affordable housing from Tewksbury Home Build President Bruce Panilaitis.
The 501(c)(3) nonprofit was founded in 2014, and has since completed four homes on South Street and State Street. The volunteer group is currently working with the nonprofit Soldier On to construct 21 one-bedroom studio units of affordable veterans housing at 1660 Main St., and expects to break ground in the summer or fall contingent on state approval.
The organization is supported by volunteer labor, and works in partnership with the Shawsheen Tech to give students the opportunity to gain carpentry and plumbing skills on a real-world project.
Panilaitis explained that the town put out three requests-for-proposal to develop three town-owned parcels for the purpose of affordable housing, as approved at Town Meeting. Tewksbury Home Build responded to the RFPs for projects on Florence Avenue, Rebecca Lane, and Cart Path Road.
The Florence Avenue project is a 0.09 acre lot that will consist of a home demolition to be replaced with another single family home; Panilaitis said that THB hopes to complete construction in 2024. He outlined impacts to the town’s affordable housing trust fund: there are significant back taxes on the property, and the nonprofit may seek additional monies out of the fund in support of the project in the future.
On Rebecca Lane, three lots will be combined into a 0.68 acre lot for the construction of two single-family homes. Tewksbury Home Build will continue to extend their partnership with the Shawsheen Tech’s junior and senior construction crews.
“They’ll be able to sort of compete on the two homes,” said Panilaitis.
Completion is projected for spring 2023. The parcels have modest back taxes, and there is a potential need for funding through the trust fund to support water and sewer upgrades.
The Cart Path Road property is 2.5 acres; Town Meeting voters approved the lot for up to three homes, but THB is only planning to build two homes due to wetlands. A benefactor is donating an existing house that will be transported to the site for redevelopment.
Panilaitis said there are some questions over lot lines, but the organization is working with neighbors and conducting surveys to set plans straight. Completion on the first home is projected for spring 2023 and spring 2024 for the second home, working with the Shawsheen Tech’s calendar.
The property has no back taxes, but THB may seek future build support from the housing trust fund.
Panilaitis noted that the town will be adding five new affordable homes
to its affordable housing stock through three RFPs. Completed homes will be put up for lottery, and eligible applicants will have an opportunity at homeownership.
Member James Mackey asked Panilaitis about the feasibility of the group’s ambitions.
“Is this something you guys feel you can accomplish in this time frame?”
Panilaitis explained that much of the foundation work will be completed by vendors — the organization will expend financial resources rather than work and time. Shawsheen Tech students will be working on rough plumbing and electrical work, while paid contractors will complete more complicated projects like roofing.
THB is using funds from the sale of the South Street house to cover vendor costs, and vendor Rick Hamm acts as construction manager.
Mackey said he wanted to review the group’s financial statements before approving any future funding requests. Panilaitis shared that the town previously picked up the cost of back taxes; projects have also received private funding and in-kind donations in addition to contributions from the housing trust fund.
“For the price of $110-120,000, that’s four homes, so I don’t think you’re going to better than that, and I don’t think the back taxes are anywhere near that.”
Member Jayne Wellman said she was excited to see several small scatter-site projects.
Town Manager Richard Montuori outlined the process, which started several years ago. The sites were picked by the town’s local housing partnership on which to build affordable housing. The land was brought to Town Meeting with the affordable housing stipulation attached, and the body approved the Select Board to sell the land for that purpose.
The town advertised the RFPs with the assistance of the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments; Tewksbury Habitat Build was the only respondent, and Select Board approval is the final remaining step of the process.
Newly appointed board chair Todd Johnson said he was “totally supportive” of the projects and found it to be a great use of the housing trust fund and “great community investment,” adding that once issues are resolved, he will be ready to move ahead with support.
Montuori said that title searches are already underway. Johnson underscored the importance of moving quickly to avoid losing the building season during the school year. The board planned to consider the projects at its next meeting.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 26, 2022. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.