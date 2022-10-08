TEWKSBURY — On Nov. 1, Massachusetts residents who are customers of National Grid will see an increase in their energy bills. However, as the winter heating season begins, Tewksbury residents, already feeling the pinch of rising consumer prices do have an option available to them to try to mitigate the impact.
According to National Grid, energy costs are escalating due to global conflicts, inflationary pressures, and increased demand. The utility has announced that basic service rates will rise on Nov. 1 for electricity. National Grid’s website explains that, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kilowatt hours will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, which translates into approximately $114 per month.
National Grid gas customers can also expect a 22 percent increase and Colonial/Boston Gas customers can expect a 24 percent price increase over last year, according to the company.
This means the cost of electricity on the basic service plan will more than double from last year, rising from 14.8 cents to 33.9 cents a kilowatt hour, a record high.
For Tewksbury residents, the town participates in a Community Choice Power Supply program. Residents may opt-in to the program at no cost. The program offers a rate of $.10949/kWh, a 68 percent savings over National Grid’s rate. The town signed a 36-month agreement with Colonial Power Group, an energy aggregator.
The contract, which runs from December 2021-December 2024, includes a five percent REC or renewable energy certificate, recognizing renewable energy that is delivered to the grid from a sustainable source.
According to Town Manager Richard Montuori, the town will be sending out a mailing soon to inform residents about the program. Montuori announced the information at the Sept. 27 Select Board meeting.
Colonial Power Group of Marlborough serves 80 municipalities in the Commonwealth and was chosen to serve as Tewksbury’s power aggregator, and Constellation New Energy of Houston, Texas is the supplier. Future savings cannot be guaranteed, but the program, at least for the winter heating season, will deliver a lower rate to consumers.
Residents may opt-in to the program by visiting colonialpowergroup.com/Tewksbury. Residents may opt-out at any time with no exit penalty. Customers should look at their electric and gas bill to determine if their supplier is already Constellation New Energy (Tewksbury AGG).
National Grid changes rates on Nov. 1 and May 1 of each year, so residents can keep an eye on rates for the summer 2023 as that time approaches, and make a decision at that time whether to temporarily opt-out or not.
According to Colonial Power Group, residents may opt-in, opt-out, and opt-back in again as rates change with no penalty.
