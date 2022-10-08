Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — On Nov. 1, Massachusetts residents who are customers of National Grid will see an increase in their energy bills. However, as the winter heating season be­gins, Tewksbury residents, already feeling the pinch of rising consumer prices do have an option available to them to try to mitigate the impact.

According to National Grid, energy costs are es­calating due to global conflicts, inflationary pressures, and increased de­mand. The utility has an­nounced that basic service rates will rise on Nov. 1 for electricity. National Grid’s website explains that, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kilowatt hours will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, which translates into approximately $114 per month.

National Grid gas customers can also expect a 22 percent increase and Colonial/Boston Gas customers can expect a 24 per­cent price increase over last year, according to the company.

This means the cost of electricity on the basic service plan will more than double from last year, rising from 14.8 cents to 33.9 cents a kilowatt hour, a record high.

For Tewksbury residents, the town participates in a Community Choice Power Supply program. Residents may opt-in to the program at no cost. The program offers a rate of $.10949/kWh, a 68 percent savings over National Grid’s rate. The town signed a 36-month agreement with Co­lonial Power Group, an energy aggregator.

The contract, which runs from December 2021-De­cember 2024, includes a five percent REC or re­newable energy certificate, recognizing renewable energy that is delivered to the grid from a sustainable source.

According to Town Ma­nager Richard Montuori, the town will be sending out a mailing soon to inform residents about the program. Montuori an­nounced the information at the Sept. 27 Select Board meeting.

Colonial Power Group of Marlborough serves 80 mu­nicipalities in the Com­monwealth and was chosen to serve as Tewks­bury’s power aggregator, and Constellation New En­ergy of Houston, Texas is the supplier. Future sa­vings cannot be guaranteed, but the program, at least for the winter heating season, will deliver a lower rate to consumers.

Residents may opt-in to the program by visiting colonialpowergroup.com/Tewksbury. Residents may opt-out at any time with no exit penalty. Customers should look at their electric and gas bill to determine if their supplier is already Constellation New Energy (Tewksbury AGG).

National Grid changes rates on Nov. 1 and May 1 of each year, so residents can keep an eye on rates for the summer 2023 as that time approaches, and make a decision at that time whether to temporarily opt-out or not.

According to Colonial Power Group, residents may opt-in, opt-out, and opt-back in again as rates change with no penalty.

