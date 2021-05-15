As evidence mounts as to the strains that industrial animal food production places on our ecosystems, producers are looking for ways to ease the industry’s carbon footprint, appeal to a variety of palates, and provide equivalent or superior nutrition profiles through new food products.
Impacts to the environment by large scale commercial agricultural operations including feedlots for cattle and ocean-based fish farms are creating interest in consumers for alternative sources for the food supply. Factory farms raise and kill large numbers of animals each year for food consumption, and critics suggest it contributes to antibiotic resistance and climate change.
Meat replacement products have been around for years, but the grocery and restaurant industries have jumped in with both feet more recently, selling plant-based burgers at fast food chains and devoting significant shelf space to plant-based patties, brats, crumbles and the like.
Products for almost every type of meat use are available now, complete with texture and color that mimics real animal products. Companies such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods debuted products in 2016 that looked and tasted like real meat.
Not all meat replacement products are completely plant-based, however, and consumers should read labels to know what is in the products, including some additives that are chemically derived.
There has also been some criticism of near-meat products being high in sodium, fat, and calories, leading nutritionists to wonder if the alternatives are in fact healthier. That said, experts do agree that moving toward more plant-based foods can have long term benefits for people.
A study at Stanford University in 2020 compared two groups of people over eight weeks; one group was to eat two servings of primarily red meat each day, and the other was to eat two meat alternatives each day. In a surprising discovery, the plant-based meat group had a lower level of a molecule linked to cardiovascular disease than the red meat group.
Other meat replacement products include blends with fruits and vegetables such as half beef and half mushroom, using blueberries and cranberries combined with meat, and using other foods such as jackfruit to achieve the taste and texture of meat, reducing calories and fat while retaining juiciness.
Meat alternatives can be a transition step for those looking to reduce the amount of red-meat or animal products in their diets. There are replacements for pork, tuna, shrimp, eggs, and chicken for those interested in giving it a try. Numerous products use pea protein, rice proteins and other ingredients, even going so far as to use a soybean molecule to mimic the red blood of beef.
No matter the imposter though, experts seem to agree that meat alternatives, just like regular meat, should only be a part of a larger “whole foods” diet. Consuming unprocessed fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, and nuts along with regular meats or meat alternatives is the simplest and best ways to achieve optimal health for yourself and for the environment.
