TEWKSBURY — There are currently two seats up for election for the Board of Library Trustees. Running to fill one of those seats is longtime Tewksbury resident Jessica Rauseo.
Rauseo grew up as a fourth generation Tewksbury “townie,” graduating from Tewksbury Memorial High School in 2001. She and her husband resided in the Town of Wilmington for a few years, but chose to move back to Tewksbury to raise their family. Her daughter is now a senior at TMHS and her sixth grade son attends the Ryan School.
Becoming Library Trustee would not only fulfill Rauseo’s long-time aspiration to serve her community, but also allow her to support a vital institution for the town.
“Libraries are essential to local communities because they provide access to information and resources, support literacy and education, and even serve as a gathering place, and all of it is free,” said Rauseo. “More importantly, they provide these services to every single citizen, no matter their age, race, gender or political affiliation. Libraries are for everyone and help to foster a more welcoming, inclusive society.”
As a member of the Board of Library Trustees, Rauseo hopes to ensure that the library continues to provide information and resources to the community. She maintains that the public library should be a safe haven and a welcoming place to people from all walks of life, offering a sense of community and promoting literacy and education to people of all ages.
Commenting on her qualifications for the Trustees position, Rauseo stated, “I recognize the importance of libraries to the greater community and the importance of community to the individual. I believe that this perspective and approach to life will be an asset to helping to maintain accessibility and equality at the library.”
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information regarding voter registration, polling locations and general election information visit www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk or contact the Town Clerk’s office by phone at 978-640-4355.
