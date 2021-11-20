TEWKSBURY — Recently at the Blaire House in Tewksbury, a case containing a Purple Heart, along with other medals and ribbons, was found while cleaning out an old filing cabinet.
As the medals were not found with identifying paperwork, and they did not have an inscription, Blaire House staff is looking to find the owner.
Correspondence found with the medals inside the filing cabinet dates from 2006 - 2011, but is not positive as to whether the medals were left there at that time. The medals indicate the veteran was in the Infantry. Most likely, the veteran was in the dementia unit at the Blaire House.
As part of the search for the accolades’ owner, the Blaire House has been cross checking Purple Heart recipients with their resident list from the dates of the correspondence, roughly from 2006 to 2011. Additionally, this is also compared to any existing VA information available. While at the Blaire House for the Veterans Day program last week, members of the VFW identified the medals as likely being from World War II.
Deborah DiTullio, the Activities Director at the Blaire House, noted that reuniting the veteran’s family with the medals is a priority. One potential family was contacted via telephone and answering machine messages, but there has yet to be a return phone call from them.
Those with any potential information regarding the Purple Heart and/or the other medals and ribbons can contact Deborah DITullio, by phone at 978-851-3121 x 3205. She can also be reached by email at dditullio@egmcare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.