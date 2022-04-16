TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on April 11, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall to view a presentation on the revised zoning bylaw ahead of Town Meeting on May 2, 2022.
Assistant Town Manager and Community Development Director Steve Sadwick and Zoning Bylaw Committee member and Select Board member Todd Johnson presented the updated zoning bylaw draft to the board. Because the original zoning bylaw redraft failed to pass Town Meeting by two votes in 2021, the Zoning Bylaw Committee sought to go back to the drawing board and make changes to the document for ease of use and modernization.
Johnson said that more residents participated in the development process the second time around.
“We have something the community can get behind,” he added.
Because the initial article failed, the article and its accompanying map need approval from the Planning Board before it can go to Town Meeting.
Sadwick explained that the committee met 10 times from September to February and had a quick turnaround to address community concerns. The committee made revisions in 14 areas, and a summary of revisions was given to the Planning Board.
Sadwick highlighted an agreement among the committee that fee in lieu of units will be mandatory for multifamily projects and open space residential developments will be provided on site unless the town achieves the 10 percent affordable housing threshold set by the state.
Changes to the table of uses removes multifamily uses in the office research district but will allow self-storage units in the district by special permit. The new bylaw will also allow for pre-owned green vehicle sales in the general business district, and will keep billboard rules in line with the current bylaw.
Other changes address sidewalks, space calculations, native shrubbery and use of pollinator plants, screen buffers, definitional changes, considerations for bicycle storage, and parking changes to address small parcels. Medical marijuana overlay district components are also incorporated into the marijuana establishment section of the bylaw.
Johnson said that the Select Board is working with the town manager to resolve procedural and administrative issues surrounding marijuana for a future vote.
The updated bylaw establishes a standardized sidewalk fee through the DPW, following issues between the board and developers to set sidewalk fees. Sadwick explained that the town wants commercial entities to install sidewalks when building out sites, but the board will still have waiverability under subdivision control law — through the zoning bylaw, everything will be done to DPW specifications to reduce disagreements over fees.
Steve Johnson asked voters to refrain from picking apart the bylaw at Town Meeting because of the complicated nature of the revisions, noting that residents had several months to offer input.
“This has gone on a long time. It’s incredibly complex and a lot of time has been put into doing this correctly,” he said. ”It’s an extremely good product at this point.”
Residents brought questions about bylaw definitions and real-world implications. Resident Joan Unger Harmon asked if condominiums are considered multifamily. Steve Johnson said that the designation is determined by how a property is managed versus how it looks — even if it’s run by a condo association, the units still need to be single family to comply with zoning.
Town Planner Alex Lowder added that multifamily zoning is putting more than one unit on a buildable lot.
Resident RJ Schille asked what happens if the bylaw doesn’t pass for a second time. Steve Johnson said that the town stays with the original zoning bylaw, and limits that are in the new zoning bylaw will not take effect.
“I’m not sure if I’m ready for another year of trying,” he said.
Town Meeting has the final verdict, added Todd Johnson.
“If we’ve taken two cracks over the plate here… we’ve invested five years of time and thousands of dollars. I have yet to run into a person who says the current bylaw is the way to go. Everyone agrees that the current bylaw is flawed in many ways. We’re making do with what we have right now.”
Resident Robert Wald thanked the bylaw committee and staff for their work on the revisions and for being responsive to residents.
The board voted to recommend adoption of the bylaw (Article 29) and the accompanying map (Article 30).
The next meeting is scheduled for April 25, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
