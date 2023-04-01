TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Monday, March 13, 2023, at town hall to take up several site plan reviews for proposed marijuana dispensaries.
The board conducted a site plan review for C&M LLC at 1 Main St. Attorney Dave Plunkett appeared on behalf of the proponent Full Harvest Moonz. CEO Janet Kupris explained that the company has a lease on the building; Kupris agreed to look at adjusting traffic patterns to accommodate the high traffic volume in the area.
While Plunkett protested a continuation, noting it would be a delay to the company’s Select Board application, the board continued the item to the next meeting
The board conducted a site plan review for Steve Doherty at 2504 Main St. The former site of Sal’s Pizza, the building is proposed to become a Sundaze marijuana dispensary. The town requested sidewalk installation in front of the property; the proponent would rather pay a fee in lieu of installing a sidewalk.
Deland Senatus, an abutting resident, raised concerns over crime and littering in the area; the proponent explained that public consumption is not permitted and dispensaries are heavily surveilled.
The board again continued the item to the next meeting against the concerns of the petitioner.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan review and land disturbance permit for the Stories Company at 2122 Main St. The proponent updated the board on landscaping plans and noted that 2,700 square feet of the building would be used for a dispensary and 2,700 square feet would be used for another retail use.
Board members raised concerns over parking and traffic flow, which led to discussion on a one-way traffic pattern. The board continued the issue to the next meeting.
The board conducted a site plan review for Community Care Collective Inc. at 1693 Shawsheen St. Owner Dave Giannetta ran the numbers for the board, estimating about 350 customers per day; he predicts customers will be in and out of the store in under five minutes.
Giannetta requested a waiver for the bike rack requirement in the zoning bylaw; however, several board members expressed a desire to keep the requirement in place to accommodate local customers and employees.
The board continued the discussion to the next meeting.
The next meeting was scheduled for March 27, 2023. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
