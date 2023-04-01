Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Monday, March 13, 2023, at town hall to take up several site plan reviews for proposed marijuana dispensaries.

The board conducted a site plan review for C&M LLC at 1 Main St. At­torney Dave Plunkett ap­peared on behalf of the proponent Full Harvest Moonz. CEO Janet Kup­ris explained that the company has a lease on the building; Kupris ag­reed to look at adjusting traffic patterns to accommodate the high traf­fic volume in the area.

While Plunkett protes­ted a continuation, noting it would be a delay to the company’s Select Board application, the board continued the item to the next meeting

The board conducted a site plan review for Steve Doherty at 2504 Main St. The former site of Sal’s Pizza, the building is proposed to become a Sun­daze marijuana dispensary. The town re­quested sidewalk installation in front of the property; the proponent would rather pay a fee in lieu of installing a sidewalk.

Deland Senatus, an abutting resident, raised concerns over crime and littering in the area; the proponent explained that public consumption is not permitted and dispensaries are heavily surveilled.

The board again continued the item to the next meeting against the concerns of the petitioner.

The board returned to a discussion on a site plan review and land disturbance permit for the Stories Company at 2122 Main St. The proponent updated the board on landscaping plans and noted that 2,700 square feet of the building would be used for a dispensary and 2,700 square feet would be used for another retail use.

Board members raised concerns over parking and traffic flow, which led to discussion on a one-way traffic pattern. The board continued the issue to the next meeting.

The board conducted a site plan review for Com­munity Care Collective Inc. at 1693 Shawsheen St. Owner Dave Giannetta ran the numbers for the board, estimating about 350 customers per day; he predicts customers will be in and out of the store in under five minutes.

Giannetta requested a waiver for the bike rack requirement in the zoning bylaw; however, several board members expressed a desire to keep the re­quirement in place to accommodate local customers and employees.

The board continued the discussion to the next meeting.

The next meeting was sche­­­­­­duled for March 27, 2023. Re­sidents may find previously recorded meet­­­ings at youtube.com/Tewks­buryTV. The meet­ing may be view­ed on Com­cast channel 99 and Veri­zon channel 33 or at­tend in person at town hall.

