As the war with COVID-19 rages on throughout the country, many of us have had to adjust our lifestyles to accommodate the safety precautions of the ongoing pandemic.
Many sports, hobbies and enjoyable pastimes have been changed or abandoned in the wake of the pandemic, forcing us to find new outlets for fun, comfort and enjoyment.
Surprisingly, one substitute for fun and enjoyment that is sweeping the nation comes in the form of a soft, huggable egg-shaped stuffed animal known as the Squishmallow.
Squishmallows are a line of ultra-soft and squishable stuffed toys that, as of lately, have become a national obsession for young and old alike.
Although the Squishmallow was created by Kelly Toy Company in 2017, it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic that the popularity of this toy exploded.
According to the trade publication of the toy industry, The Toy Book, 50 million Squishmallows had been sold by February of 2020. Just one year later, Jazwares, Kelly Toy’s parent company, reported that Squishmallow sales were more than 73 million, and according to recent sales reports, Squishmallow sales have tripled in the past six months.
So, one has to wonder what about these stuffed toys has made them so popular among not only small children, but teens and adults alike.
First we must go to the obvious. Squishmallows have a simplistically cute design, and are ultra soft and huggable.
During the ongoing pandemic when many have felt lonely, isolated and stressed, the Squishmallow has been a welcome friend.
For children, they provide cuddly companionship in the current, touch-starved reality of everyday life.
For adults, the happy, friendly face of a Squishmallow may be reminiscent of the hope and joy of their childhood.
These handfuls of huggable happiness are also reasonably priced, with an average price range of $4 to $40, depending on the size.
However, this price range does not reflect the “scalper” prices of hard to find Squishmallows that are often found on the internet. (It must be noted that this price gouging behavior is largely shamed by the Squishmallow-loving community.)
The large variety of styles and sizes may also be a contributing factor in their popularity. Squishmallows range in size from a small keychain size to a large bean bag chair size, and many sizes in between.
There are more than 1,000 Squishmallow characters, each comes with their own name and individual back-story about hobbies, favorite foods, and special interests. Many are holiday and seasonal themed, such as snowmen, reindeers, bunnies, and summer fruits.
The inclusivity of some of the bios of certain characters have also increased their popularity.
While most characters are specifically male or female, others are gender neutral. Some have certain disabilities or unusual circumstances, thus normalizing many different situations and lifestyles for the children that “adopt” them.
Because each character is unique as to “who” they are, and not just “what” they are, some characters are much more sought after and more difficult to find.
But perhaps the biggest draw of the Squishmallow craze is “The Hunt.” Currently, lows are VERY hard to find at retailers, usually selling out of stock within a day or even within a few hours of hitting the retail floor.
In a statement released by Kelly Toys regarding the difficulty in finding their product in stores, Kelly Toys stated, “The demand has outpaced the supply,” leading the company to try and up production to meet the demand.
Another factor of “The Hunt” is that not every character is available at every retailer. Certain characters are exclusive to only one particular store chain, causing customers to go from retailer to retailer looking for certain characters.
Social media has also been a driving force in the Squishmallow craze.
Tik-Tok alone has had over 2 billion Squishmallow related video views, producing the nick-name Squish-Tok by many of their fans.
Instagram and Facebook are also a part of the Squish-push, creating groups specifically designated to seeking out and finding your favorite Squishmallows.
For those who remember the TY Beanie Baby boom of the 1990s, you may be feeling a little deja vous.
Just like Squishmallows, Beanie Babies came with a tag telling you the name of your new, stuffed friend.
Beanie Babies were also popular with children and adults, but perhaps for a different reason.
Beanie Babies were also hard to find, but mostly because they were famously and periodically “retired” to create a scarcity in the market, causing the prices to skyrocket.
People began to invest thousands of dollars into a falsely created investment bubble, stocking these high priced Beanie Babies in a box to cash in for a rainy day. Eventually this investment bubble would burst, and collectors found the return on their investment was non-existent.
Despite the similarities of the Beanie Baby boom and the Squishmallow craze, there is one major difference.
Squishmallow collectors don’t view their collection as an investment, but rather a source of comfort and entertainment.
The true Squishmallows collector considers their Squishmallows as friends, or pets, and lovingly displays their Squishmallow friends on their bed, car dashboard, or quietly, but conspicuously, in the background of their Zoom meeting. If a collector were to come across a hard-to-find, rare Squishmallow, it may be proudly displayed on social media, but never hidden in a closet for a profitable resale.
Regardless of the reason for this newest toy obsession, the Squishmallow craze seems to be here to stay.
In our current state of loneliness and uncertainty, there are far worse ways to brush the pandemic blues away than looking forward to finding the latest release of Squishmallow friends. It is a harmless and fun way to bond with others and finding that perfect Squishmallow friend just might put a smile on your face.
It sounds to me like the beginning of a beautiful, squishable friendship.
