TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 for a virtual meeting via teleconference.
The committee was updated on the status of student international trips for TMHS by teacher and organizer Bailey Mahoney and vice principal Dr. Eileen Osborne. Originally, TMHS had three trips scheduled for 2021 to the British Isles, Greece, and Costa Rica.
Mahoney explained the options outlined by educational tour company EF: sophomores and juniors may defer to a rescheduled trip, and seniors may either cancel and receive a refund or take a voucher for an EF college trip (the voucher may also be transferred to a sibling or adult).
The board thanked Mahoney for her work and voted to cancel the British Isles and Greece trips, and push the Costa Rica trip to 2022.
“I can appreciate... how excited the students were for this opportunity,” said committee member Shannon Demos. “It’s just one of those things (with the pandemic) we can’t control.”
Superintendent Chris Malone spoke about the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, and explained that Tewksbury’s numbers look “promising.” He praised families and staff for their vigilance and compliance.
Malone recently visited the district’s AlphaBest program, currently hosted at the Lowell Assembly of God on Andover Street. Malone said that the provider is keeping students at a safe distance and supporting them through full day and after school extended day.
Malone also praised school custodians for an outstanding job, and noted that all classrooms in the district will soon have air purifiers.
Assistant superintendent Brenda Regan updated the committee on the TMHS virtual open house; she noted that most teachers’ presentations are still available on the district website. She also mentioned that the district is working on a parent survey to gather feedback on how learning is working for students and families.
Regan added that all students in Tewksbury Public Schools need to receive a flu vaccine by Dec. 31; otherwise, they will not be permitted back into the buildings in January.
North Street School principal Karen Cronin came before the committee to thank a community member for donating a laptop/iPad charging cart to the school.
“We can always use an extra set!” she said.
The committee voted to accept the donation of the cart, as well as a separate donation of books to the Wynn Middle School library.
The committee reviewed participation in the 2020 summer reading program. Regan reported that summer reading numbers dropped off significantly compared to last summer; participation was poorer at lower grades, but relatively strong at the high school level.
The committee heard an update about the SAT and PSAT exams. The PSAT is typically offered in the fall for sophomores and juniors, but has been moved to January. SAT testing for seniors last spring was largely cancelled, but the district will be running a testing site for Tewksbury seniors in late October.
The committee reviewed the FY22 budget timeline process. Business manager Dave Libby explained that the district is assessing technology needs and will look at target numbers for December, and will decide salary, operating, and capital outlay budgets in January. Budget workshops and public hearings will be held in the spring.
The next School Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda as posted on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 27 and Verizon channel 34.
