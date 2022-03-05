Nothing beats the simple pleasures in life such as enjoying an ice, cold beer and a bag of warm, roasted peanuts while watching an afternoon ball game.
Unfortunately, the recent winter weather reminds us it is not yet baseball season in New England. Luckily, you can still enjoy the unofficial snack food of Major League Baseball, as March is National Peanut Month.
Peanuts have long been considered America’s favorite nut, but they are actually not part of the nut family.
They are classified as legumes, in the same family of such foods as green peas, soybeans, and lentils, with the peanut shells growing as the fruit of the peanut plant below the ground’s surface.
Although there are no documented records as to the true origin of the peanut plant, it is thought to have come from the region of Peru or Brazil as early as 1500 B.C., and was grown as far north as Mexico.
Spanish explorers brought peanuts from Mexico to Europe, where trade and exploration spread the peanut plant as far as Asia and Africa.
It wasn’t until the 1700’s when North America was introduced to the peanut from Africa, most likely brought over by slave ships.
Records show that peanuts did not become a commercial crop in the U.S. until the 1800’s.
At first, it was a crop intended for livestock and the poor, but peanut production steadily grew as post-Civil War soldiers discovered peanuts were a sustainable food source that was high in protein.
Popularity for the peanut grew in the late 1800’s thanks to P.T. Barnum's traveling circus.
When the circus would come to town, food vendors would sell hot, roasted peanuts from carts in the street. This snack food eventually made its way to the ballfields as a gametime treat.
At the turn of the century a revolutionary, labor-saving equipment was invented to harvest peanut crops. Until this invention, peanuts had to be harvested by hand, which was labor intensive and often left stems and dirt on the retailed product.
Peanuts quickly became a significant crop of the south by the early 1900’s when the boll weevil threatened the south’s cotton crop.
Today, peanuts are more popular than ever, with the average American consuming more than six pounds of peanuts per year.
Because it is such a tasty treat, many believe that the peanut is not as nutritionally valuable as a “true nut” like almonds or cashews. In truth, peanuts have many of the same health benefits as the more expensive “true nuts,” and should also be considered part of a nutritious diet.
Peanuts are an excellent source of magnesium, folate, vitamin E, copper and arginine.
A quarter cup serving boasts a whopping nine grams of protein, three grams of fiber, and only one gram of sugar.
Peanuts are considered a heart-healthy food as they can help lower cholesterol and stop small blood clots from forming.
They are also an excellent addition to a diabetic diet as peanuts are a low-glycemic food and will not cause blood sugar levels to spike.
Because they are high in fiber, peanuts can help reduce inflammation throughout your body as well as aid your digestive system.
While peanuts make a healthy addition to a daily diet, not everyone can enjoy them. Peanuts are the most common food allergy in the United States, causing the majority of all food-allergy related deaths.
Mild peanut allergies can show symptoms such as itchy hives, nausea, or swelling of the face.
Severe peanut allergies can cause a reaction known as anaphylaxis. Symptoms include trouble breathing, nausea, vomiting, seizures, swelling of the tongue, face or lips, and dizziness or confusion.
You should seek medical attention immediately if you experience any of these symptoms after consuming peanuts, and consult your doctor if you suspect you have had mild symptoms after eating peanuts.
Peanuts can be eaten in a variety of ways: raw, blanched, roasted, boiled, fried, powdered, or made into peanut butter. Some people remove the thin, paper-like skin, but the skin contains much of the peanuts nutritional profile, and should be left on when adding peanuts to your daily diet.
For an easy breakfast-time, protein boost, add peanuts to your favorite muffin or pancake recipe, or use peanut butter instead of jam on your favorite, toasted bread.
Everyone loves the old lunchtime standby of a PB&J, but add a little variety to your favorite lunch sandwich with the surprise crunch of chopped peanuts and apple slices or the extra sweetness of sliced strawberries and bananas. For a toasty winter lunch, lightly grill your PB&J like you would a grilled cheese sandwich.
Toss a handful of peanuts in your favorite salad or yogurt for a protein packed punch and crunch!
For dinner, peanuts pair well with many Asian style recipes, and complement most meats and chicken. They also fry well and make a nutritiously delicious addition to your favorite stir fry recipe.
If the simplistic treat of hot, roasted peanuts is what you crave, you don’t need to wait for spring training to begin. It is easy to enjoy your favorite ballpark snack anytime at home.
Simply spread peanuts, either shelled or in the shell, in a single layer on a flat roasting pan. Sprinkle peanuts with salt and roast in the oven at 350 degrees.
Roasting time for shelled peanuts is 15 to 20 minutes, and 20 to 25 minutes for peanuts in the shell.
With the current negotiation troubles that are brewing in MLB, it may be a while before the 2022 baseball season will begin.
In the meantime, no need to wait until summer to enjoy the delicious crunch you get from a bag of fresh, roasted peanuts. This March, add a much needed boost to your diet with the extra nutrition and flavor of peanuts during National Peanut Month.
For more peanut recipe ideas, visit www.bonappetit.com and search “recipes just for peanuts.”
